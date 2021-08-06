U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,020.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.50
    -47.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.00
    +13.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.98
    +0.89 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    -17.10 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.40 (-1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1794
    -0.0043 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2700
    +0.0530 (+4.35%)
     

  • Vix

    16.88
    -1.09 (-6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0520
    +0.2990 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,622.99
    +3,098.35 (+8.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    998.91
    +23.02 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.82
    +8.39 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JUST IN:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

CLPS Incorporation Announces Chairman's Letter to the Company's Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today released a letter to shareholders from the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), the full text of which is provided below. All CLPS shareholders are encouraged to read it.

Dear Shareholders,

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS is an information technology services provider dedicated to serving the global IT market demand. I would like to share and highlight the following information about CLPS in light of the recent market news:

  1. CLPS complies and remains transparent with its corporate governance. CLPS is neither structured as a variable interest entity (VIE) nor involved in any transaction as such;

  2. CLPS has been actively conducting non-profit talent training programs in cooperation with universities in China and globally to develop more financial IT talents;

  3. CLPS sees to it that its business client's confidentiality clause is strictly adhered to including data protection to avoid any cybersecurity risk.

CLPS ramps up its global expansion strategy to broaden its overseas footprint. For the six months ended December 31, 2020, CLPS reported a 53.9% increase in revenue generated outside of Mainland China, to $6.6 million compared to the prior year period. In addition, we are actively building up our overseas partnerships. We signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Tongdun International Pte. Ltd. to jointly promote commercial financial software and solutions in Southeast Asian market. We also extended our partnership with Yonyou (Hong Kong) Company Limited to offer enterprise cloud-based products and services to the overseas market.

Our mergers and acquisitions momentum continued at strong pace to further enhance our solution delivery capabilities. On July 26, 2021, CLPS set up LinkCrypto Finance Technology Limited ("LinkCrypto"), its first joint venture company that focuses on blockchain technology. CLPS and Columbus Century Development Co., Pte. Ltd. hold 55% and 45% equity stake in LinkCrypto, respectively. Under the joint venture, both parties will jointly develop and upgrade blockchain-based solutions for financial institutions. Through strategic cooperation, CLPS holds 53.33% equity stake in one of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong listed company, to launch a next generation loan trading software in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia region. CLPS also invested 15% equity stake in Beijing UniDev Software Co., Ltd., a Beijing-based IT services and solutions provider.

On top of our excellent corporate governance and competitive advantage, we will continue to pursue our endeavor of sustainable and profitable growth as vehicles for bringing long term values to our shareholders.

On behalf of the CLPS family, I would like to thank our employees, partners, and shareholders for the unwavering support and confidence to CLPS.

With sincerity and determination,

Xiao Feng Yang
Chairman of the Board
CLPS Incorporation

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation
Rhon Galicha
Investor Relations Office
Phone: +86-182-2192-5378
Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clps-incorporation-announces-chairmans-letter-to-the-companys-shareholders-301350169.html

SOURCE CLPS

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Novavax stock drops after it delays emergency use submission to FDA of COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc. shares tumbled 11% in premarket trade Friday, after the biotech delayed its submission to the U.S. regulator for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company said it’s now planning to seek an EUA from the Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter. Novavax said it has filed with regulators in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines to have an emergency use authorization for the candidate, called NVX-CoV2373.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging. After Earnings. ‘Basically, They’re Just Playing Less.’

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Virgin Galactic Results Missed Expectations. Why Its Shares Are Rising Anyway.

    Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic reported a larger-than-expected loss. But earnings don't matter for the pre-sales start-up. Investors are focused on other things.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • Goodyear Tire's stock surges after swinging to profit that doubled up expectations

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. surged 2.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the tire maker reported a second-quarter profit that was double what was expected, with revenue from all geographic regions topping forecasts, as the negative effect on demand from the COVID-19 pandemic "moderated significantly." The company swung to net income of $67 million, or 27 cents a share, from a loss of $696 million, or $2.97 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earning