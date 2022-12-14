U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

CLPS Incorporation Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), today announced that on December 14, 2022, its Board of Directors has approved and declared a special cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on January 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this special cash dividend will be approximately $1.18 million.

"This special cash dividend reflects the strength of our business, continued confidence in our long-term outlook, and commitment to returning capital to shareholders," said Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS. "Going forward, we remain committed to our feasible approach to capital allocation and financial growth via the execution of our dual-engine strategy while also generating value to our shareholders. In addition, we also intend to declare future dividends depending on our financial performance."

The details of any future cash dividend declaration, including the amount of such dividend, the timing, and establishment of the record and payment dates, will be determined by the Board of Directors. The decision of whether to pay future cash dividends and the amount of any such dividends will be based on the Company's financial position, results of operations, cash flows, capital requirements, business conditions, the requirements of applicable law, and any other factors the Board of Directors may deem relevant.

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining nine global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, India, Philippines and Vietnam. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:  
CLPS Incorporation
Rhon Galicha
Investor Relations Office 
Phone: +86-182-2192-5378
Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clps-incorporation-declares-special-cash-dividend-of-0-05-per-share-301703026.html

SOURCE CLPS

