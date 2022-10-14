CLS Global's Growth and New Products Launch

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin Liquidity Solutions (CLS) Global, a trading and marketing crypto agency in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, has announced new products and unprecedented growth. CLS Global currency boasts over 200 clients, 90+ cryptocurrency exchange support, and 60+ crypto professionals in five years.





As the market-making industry continues to grow tremendously, there's a significant reduction in the usage of automated software algorithms, prompting the need for real-time, manual assistance. CLS Global predicted this change in trajectory, hence the introduction of people-oriented business models and strategies. CLS Global is committed to delivering the most suitable option for its customers. The team incorporates consultation services designed to engage and unearth the needs of clients and partners, helping them achieve specific goals.

CLS Global's tremendous growth does not come as a surprise; the team's client-focused approach to market-making solidifies its stance as an ideal platform capable of attracting the right kind of users.

CLS Global Marketing and Trading Services

CLS Global offers an array of trading support, from liquidity support across digital exchanges to personified trading strategies, a suitable trading environment, full-scale transparency, and vast networking for developers and cross-platforms.

Additionally, CLS Global provides marketing services such as community building, marketing campaigns, public relations, advertising, KOLs, and legal or regulatory support. While offering centralized exchange [CEX] trading development, market making and marketing development, and social media marketing for crypto projects, CLS Global has launched a set of new products—decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes, market making, DEX anti snipe bots, and the CLS Conference.

The CLS Conference

Tagged "Network & Invest with CLS", the CLS Conference is a perfect opportunity for all stakeholders, enthusiasts, project developers, and investors to connect, learn, and grow. Scheduled to hold in Dubai at the rooftop, Network & Invest with CLS is an all-in conference for everyone in the crypto industry to connect on a personal scale, check out new business ventures in the industry, talk to founders, and raise capital for future projects.

All clients, key partners, brands, and well-wishers of the CLS Global brand are invited to the party. Besides making new connections, they will enjoy a great ambiance and specially-made drinks served by the best barmen in Dubai. Additionally, guests will enjoy sublime meals and entertainment at the prestigious, iconic The Privilege Bar.

About CLS Global

CLS Global is a trading and marketing agency specializing in cryptocurrencies. CLS Global is committed to achieving clients' DeFi marketing and trading needs with a wide range of products. CLS Global has experienced unprecedented growth since its establishment, with over 200 active clients and 60+ well-trained professionals.

