U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.91
    +56.68 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,073.91
    +260.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,281.63
    +287.17 (+2.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.00
    +39.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.73
    +1.47 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.00
    +22.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.36 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    +0.0094 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9200
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2582
    +0.0096 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8290
    -0.3050 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,189.69
    +22.39 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.60
    +8.97 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Club Car Completes Acquisition of Garia

·3 min read

AUGUSTA, Ga., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Car, a leading manufacturer and global leader in golf, consumer, and utility vehicles, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Garia A/S ("Garia") a Denmark-based manufacturer of electric street legal low-speed vehicles for the utility, consumer and golf markets.

The acquisition also includes Melex, which Garia acquired in 2021 to accelerate its growth in the utility space. Melex is a manufacturer of lightweight utility vehicles based in Poland.

"We are incredibly excited that Garia and Melex have joined Club Car. Together, we share a passion for innovation, design, and commitment to our customers," said Club Car president Mark Wagner.

"We look forward to increasing the global reach of the combined brands. We see the acquisition as an opportunity to mature our go-to-market strategies and tap into new offerings—like street-legal utility and last-mile delivery. With the most extensive line-up of low-speed electric vehicles in the industry, we anticipate a strong growth trajectory for years to come," Wagner added.

Both the Garia and Melex businesses will continue to be led by Jakob Holstein. Holstein, who will report to Wagner, said, "Club Car is known for their extensive dealer network. This, combined with their operational expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality products, will take our brands to a new level."

This acquisition is an important step in delivering on Club Car's future growth. "We will continue seeking more opportunities to grow the business organically and through additional acquisitions," said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. "We look forward to the combination of these businesses and the great potential this unlocks for us all."

About Club Car
With over 60 years of experience of innovation and design in producing small-wheel vehicles, Club Car is a leading manufacturer of gas and electric golf, utility and personal transportation vehicles. Founded in 1958, the Club Car product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing vehicles for commercial and consumer markets, built with an uncompromised desire for superior performance. As an industry leader in electrification and sustainability, Club Car is proud to be on the forefront of environmentally responsible Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) technologies. For more information, visit www.clubcar.com.

About Platinum Equity
Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with more than $36 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners V, a $10 billion global buyout fund, and Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5 billion buyout fund focused on investment opportunities in the lower middle market. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 27 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 350 acquisitions.

Media Contacts:
Dan Whelan, Platinum Equity
(310) 282-9202
dwhelan@platinumequity.com

Tammy Cillo, Club Car
(908) 256-4586
tamatha.cillo@irco.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/club-car-completes-acquisition-of-garia-301560421.html

SOURCE Platinum Equity

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up More Than 5% This Morning

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued their rally today following its quarterly earnings. Tech stocks overall were up, as measured by the Nasdaq Composite's 1.2% gain as of 11:30 a.m.

  • Hedge Funds are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks in 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten stocks that hedge funds are buying in 2022. If you want to skip our introduction to the semiconductor industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at Hedge Funds are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ). The company's stock...

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Popping Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were soaring today after the database software company posted strong results in its first-quarter earnings report. MongoDB now has more than 33,700 Atlas customers, up 33% from a year ago, and customers generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue were up 30% to 1,379. Free cash flow was level with the quarter a year ago at $8.4 million.

  • Alphabet Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    While stock splits tend to ramp up investor excitement, there are plenty of other reasons to buy shares in the Google parent.

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • Microsoft Just Issued a Stern Warning to Investors

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are under pressure on Thursday after the software giant lowered expectations for the current quarter. Microsoft has a fortress balance sheet, and this is likely just a small blip in what continues to be an impressive growth story. Microsoft is sounding the alarm that a strong U.S. dollar is going to impact results.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • Why Upstart Plunged 33% in May

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial intelligence-based lending platform, plummeted 33% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart stock has been volatile over the past few months, Reaching $400 in October before touching down at only $25 last week. First, due to inflation and rising interest rates, it faced unexpected factors and had trouble with its pricing algorithms.

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • 2 of the Nasdaq's Best Long-Term Buys Right Now

    The Nasdaq is falling and in bear market territory. Many growth stocks on the Nasdaq were trading at inflated premiums for far too long, and a correction was likely overdue. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) both have promising futures beyond just this year and the next.

  • GameStop reports net earnings loss, hints at NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for GameStop as well as details surrounding the electronic retail company’s NFT marketplace launch.

  • Chewy Q1 earnings beat estimates, stock rallies

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down Chewy's stronger-than-expected quarter and the outlook for the e-commerce company as pandemic pet adoption slows.

  • Stock Market Strengthens At Midday; ADP Jobs Report Misses Forecasts Badly

    The S&P 500 reversed higher 0.7% while the Nasdaq composite was up a meaty 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3%. Indexes were near session highs at midday.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Corporate insiders give us one of the clearer signals available in the stock markets. The insiders are company officers, with ‘inside’ positions that give them greater access to company plans and resources, the very facts that will impact stock prices. Governmental regulators require insiders to publish their trades in a timely manner, as a way of avoiding their having an undue advantage, and retail investors can use tools like the Insiders’ Hot Stocks to follow these trades. We’ve gotten the pr

  • Carl Icahn’s 2022 Portfolio: 9 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at 9 value stock picks of billionaire Carl Icahn. If you want to skip reading about Carl Icahn’s early beginnings and his investment philosophy and go directly to Carl Icahn’s 2022 Portfolio: 4 Value Stock Picks. Carl Icahn is one of the most prominent figures in the hedge fund […]

  • 10 Cheap Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 cheap Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of China’s economy, go directly to 5 Cheap Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. China’s Premier Li Keqiang recently offered a dire warning about the status of China’s economy, briefing over 100,000 executives in […]

  • Why Shares of Amarin Corporation Dropped 46.1% in May

    Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in cardiovascular therapies, saw its shares plummet 46.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has only one marketed therapy, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), which is designed to reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack by lowering harmful triglycerides, a type of fat in your blood. The problem for Amarin is that Vascepa now has three generic competitors compared to only one at this time last year.