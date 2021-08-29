U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.70 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    +1.32 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.48 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,700.01
    -296.86 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.95 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Clubhouse is adding spatial audio effects to make users feel like they're really in the room

Taylor Hatmaker
·4 min read

It’s been a busy summer for Clubhouse. The hit social audio app rolled out new messaging features and an Android app over the last few months and now the company is turning its attention to enhancing its core audio experience. Clubhouse announced Sunday that its rooms will now be infused with spatial audio to give the app’s listeners a richer sense of hanging out live with a group of other people.

TechCrunch spoke with Clubhouse’s Justin Uberti about the decision to add spatial audio, which has the effect of making different speakers sound like they’re coming from different physical locations instead of just one spot.

Uberti joined Clubhouse in May as its head of streaming technology after more than a decade at Google where he created Google Duo, led the Hangouts team and most recently worked on Google’s cloud gaming platform Stadia. Uberti also created the WebRTC standard that Clubhouse was built on top of.

"One of the things you realize in these group audio settings is that you don’t get quite the same experience as being in a physical space," Uberti said.

While Clubhouse and other voice chat apps bring people together in virtual social settings, the audio generally sounds relatively flat, like it’s emanating from a single central location. But at the in-person gatherings Clubhouse is meant to simulate, you’d be hearing audio from all around the room, from the left and right of a stage to the various locations in the audience where speakers might ask their questions.

To pull off the new audio tricks, Clubhouse is integrating an API from Second Life creator Philip Rosedale’s spatial audio company High Fidelity and blending it with the company’s own custom audio processing, tuned for the chat app.

High Fidelity’s HRTF technology, which stands for “Head Related Transfer Function,” maps speech to different virtual locations by subtly adding a time delay between stereo channels and replicating the way that high and low frequencies would sound entering the ear depending on a sound’s origin.

The result, long used in social VR, gives virtual social experiences a sense of physical presence that good records have been pulling off for ages. Think listening to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon in stereo with good headphones but instead of sound effects and instruments playing around your head, you’re hearing the people you’re hanging out with arrayed in virtual space.

Skittish is what you’d get if you crossed Animal Crossing with Clubhouse

 

According to Uberti, Clubhouse’s implementation will be subtle, but noticeable. While the audio processing will “gently steer conversation” to put most speakers in front of the listener, Clubhouse users should have a new sense that people are speaking from different physical locations.

The new audio features will roll out Sunday to the majority of iOS users, reaching the rest of Clubhouse's iOS and Android users within the next few weeks. The experience will be available to everyone in time, but users will also have the ability to toggle spatial audio off.

Clubhouse will use the same virtual soundstage techniques to give large rooms a sense of sounding large while making more intimate rooms sound like they’re actually happening in a smaller physical space. And because most people use headphones to participate on Clubhouse, most of the app’s users can benefit from the effects possible through two-channel stereo sound.

“You have this notion of people [being] in a space, in a room... We try to mimic the feel of how it would be in a circle with people standing around talking."

Uberti also notes that spatial audio could give regular Clubhouse users a less obvious benefit. It’s possible that regular, non-spatialized audio in social apps contributes to the pandemic-era phenomenon of Zoom fatigue. As the human brain processes virtual audio like a phone call or group audio room, it differentiates between speakers in a different way than it would in a natural in-person setting.

“Your mind has to figure out who’s talking. Without spatial cues you have to use timbre... that requires more cognitive effort,” Uberti said. "This could actually make for a more enjoyable experience aside from more immersion.”

It’s too early to know how Clubhouse’s many subcommunities will take to the spatial audio effects, but it could enhance experiences like comedy, music and even ASMR on the app quite a bit.

“Someone tells a joke and it often feels really flat,” Uberti said. “But on Clubhouse, when you feel the laughter come from all around you, it feels a lot like a comedy club experience.”

Clubhouse to launch Android app worldwide in a week

Clubhouse ventures beyond audio with Backchannel, a new messaging feature

Immersive chat startups have a very different vision for the future of voice

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Musk signals concerns over Nvidia deal for UK chip maker -The Telegraph

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have also lodged opposition to the deal with U.S. authorities, the newspaper reported. Tesla, Amazon, Samsung and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • What the Metaverse is and why it matters to you

    In the summer of 2021, the Metaverse became a thing, a thing that will become bigger than COVID, or the stock market for that matter.

  • Microsoft releases an improved Windows 11 PC health check app

    When Microsoft released the Windows 11 Insider preview earlier this summer, it did so with some confusion around minimum system requirements. It quickly reversed course, saying that more people could install the software update than its requirements originally stated so the company could gather more performance on how the OS performed. After a few months of users testing and providing feedback, Microsoft says that, for the most part, its system requirements from June will stand — but there are a few notable changes.

  • Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

    Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company called Wiz discovered this month they could have gained access to the primary digital keys for most users of the Cosmos DB database system, allowing them to steal, change or delete millions of records. Alerted by Wiz, Microsoft rapidly fixed the configuration mistake that would have made it easy for any Cosmos user to get into other customers' databases, then notified some users Thursday to change their keys.

  • Where Will UiPath Be in 5 Years?

    As is often the case with its press conference events, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) made a splash in August with its AI Day event, unveiling its work on a "humanoid robot" that could one day act as an in-person assistant for physical tasks. Some platforms, like UiPath, use advanced machine learning techniques to make them better at more advanced tasks.

  • Dogecoin-Inspired DogeCola Beverage Starts Shipping This Month

    DogeCola (CRYPTO: DOGECOLA) is about to ship its memecoin-inspired non-alcoholic beverages this month. What Happened: According to a Friday DogeCola announcement, the Dogecoin-inspired (CRYPTO: DOGE) cryptocurrency project is about to ship its product. While this coin surely looks like lots of fun, its policies are no joke. DogeCola purportedly provides its buyers a know-your-customer compliance certificate and passed a cybersecurity audit in mid-July. The coin behind the beverage has tokenomics

  • Microsoft might not deliver Windows 11 updates to PCs with old CPUs

    Microsoft has warned that it might withhold Windows 11 updates if your PC uses an old, unsupported CPU.

  • Microsoft is discontinuing its Office apps for Chromebook users in favor of web versions 

    Since 2017, Microsoft has offered its Office suite to Chromebook users via the Google Play store, but that is set to come to an end in a few short weeks. As of September 18, Microsoft is discontinuing support for Office (which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook) on Chromebook. Microsoft is not, however, abandoning the popular mobile device altogether.

  • Rumor hints the next iPhone might boast satellite communication

    A rumor claims the iPhone 13 will offer satellite communication that lets you make calls and send messages when you're nowhere near cell service.

  • Smartwatch demand surged 47 percent this spring

    Smartwatch shipments grew by a whopping 47 percent in Q2 thanks to more demand for health tracking — and it wasn't just Apple and Samsung enjoying success.

  • T-Mobile hacker calls the carrier’s security ‘awful’ in new interview

    It’s been over a week since T-Mobile confirmed a hack of its servers affecting tens of millions of customers. The carrier closed the access point quickly, but the hacker had already started selling stolen data by then. This week, as T-Mobile deals with the fallout of the breach, a hacker claiming responsibility for the attack … The post T-Mobile hacker calls the carrier’s security ‘awful’ in new interview appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft Eases Restrictions On Windows 11: CNBC

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to make its impending Windows 11 compatible with a wider variety of PC chips, CNBC reports. The move will affect the profitable Window business by reducing the need to buy new computers to access the new capabilities. Microsoft faced flak for failing to disclose the chip compatibility. Microsoft informed that Windows 11 would not support Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Zen 1 chips. However, Windows 11 will support Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) seventh-

  • Belarusian hackers are trying to overthrow the Lukashenko regime

    A group of hackers in Belarus infiltrated almost every part of the the country's authoritarian government in a bid to overthrow the Lukashenko regime.

  • Some stubborn but clever person put Google Maps on the NES

    Way back in 2012, Google "released" an 8-bit version of Google Maps as one of the company's then-annual April Fool's Day jokes. There was a low-res 8-bit style of Google Maps to play with, but the company didn't deliver on its promise of a cartridge you could pop in your old Nintendo Entertainment System. However, some nine years later, someone figured out how to pull this off, with the help of a heavily-modified NES system and the previous work of other hackers before him.

  • Sony's revised PS5 model has a smaller, lighter heatsink

    Sony's first revised PS5 has a smaller heatsink that saves a lot of weight — but it might come at a cost.

  • Deputy national security adviser details the 'core question we have for tech companies'

    The Biden administration is trying to bring together private companies and the government to help improve the nation's cybersecurity preparedness.

  • 4K TV Deals Aren’t Waiting for the Holidays, and Neither Should You

    August is notorious for being the one month with no major holidays or yearly sales events. When you look past the present, this month might mean something else – August is the calm before the storm. Once Labor Day kicks off the holiday shopping season, 4K TV deals and discounts will start to really heat …

  • Latest Samsung Galaxy Z foldable devices, out now, designed to enhance your life

    After spending some time with Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Flip3 5G smartphones, we think the devices are ready for primetime.

  • Delta Air Lines, Airbnb, Peloton: Stocks That Defined the Week

    Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on the week’s news.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Doing the most and yet not enough

    Despite a ton of progress, Samsung's latest Fold still won't replace traditional smartphones.