Clubhouse App Effect on .CLUB: Popular New App Becoming Master of a New Domain

Meet David Azar, the founder and CEO of Outsmart Labs, a full-service digital marketing agency that helps companies scale their digital visibility, traffic, and sales through 360 strategies. Our strength lies in leveraging up-and-coming channels (think Clubhouse and TikTok) alongside traditional digital channels and platforms (such as Facebook, Instagram, and Google). We had a chance to get his take on all things marketing.

What are your thoughts on the future of your industry?

Our world is rapidly changing; innovation has never been more essential, and authentic connection has never been more sought after. If 2020 had any positive lessons for our industry, it would be the global recognition of companies needing to focus their efforts on digital marketing as a primary source of income and how their businesses interact and communicate with their customers at large. Customer concerns and expectations amid the coronavirus pandemic have fundamentally (and likely, irreversibly) changed how people shop and consume. Businesses are beginning to awaken to this new world and are shifting their investment towards creating more robust online communities, audiences, assets, and digital infrastructures.

Have you ever faced any challenges with your business?

The biggest challenge by far that my business has faced was navigating through the pandemic and adapting our proven model for success to these tumultuous new times. 2019 was our strongest year to date. Our expertise and results-driven, the out-of-the-box approach had afforded us and continues to afford us the luxury of signing new clients simply from word of mouth. During the thick of Coronavirus last year, 80% of our clients (who were mostly web-to-store businesses) paused their contracts, leaving the agency with the strongest team I've built over the years yet with no clients to service. Time is money, so I pivoted our approach to leverage the talent of my staff for our agency's benefit and focus our newfound time and energy internally. We rebranded, overhauled our website, invested in our own SEO (both locally and nationally), and kept building our expertise on emerging trends where we knew the competition was less crowded (such as the LATAM market, Local SEO, TikTok, and Clubhouse) while keeping every employee on board. We did everything we never had the time to do for ourselves. My unwavering confidence in our team's talent allowed me to feel comfortable investing heavily in our agency during these uncertain times, and today we are reaping the benefits of it. Today, we find ourselves flooded with work requests, have tripled our number of employees, and have a three-month waitlist to work with us.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I have a very entrepreneurial mind and believe an entrepreneur's greatest strength is his or her ability to continuously recognize opportunities and execute on them without setting any limits on where it might take them. I am continuously learning and educating myself on the latest new trends and figuring out innovative ways to roll them out with some of the most forward-thinking brands in the industry, as well as for my internal projects. My 5-year goal is for Outsmart Labs to become the immovable backbone for any project I set my mind to while empowering my team to stay thirsty and feel that they are making a difference in the world.

Can you provide specific metrics about your business?

We are currently operating campaigns and strategies across three continents: North America, South America, and Europe.

Our team has tripled in less than a year, and our client retainer fees have grown 600% YoY while still only being mere two months into 2021. We are projecting to end 2021 close to 10x our best year to date (2019).

Can you tell me more about the products you provide?

We are a 360 digital marketing agency helping innovative companies scale their businesses by growing their visibility, traffic, sales, and leads online. Our eyes are always focused on the horizon, scanning for emerging opportunities, and we provide a full range of agency services, using our expertise to help clients drive results with:

Google

Social Media Content & Marketing

Influencer Marketing

SEM

Local SEO

TikTok

Programmatic Advertising

Amazon Management

Branding

Web Design & Development, and

YouTube

Can you provide me with a couple of quotes in your own words on what defines success?

Success is seeing opportunities where others see obstacles.

Success is using the fear of failure to fuel your desire to succeed.

Success- both personal and professional- takes work, dedication, and commitment.

Why do you consider yourself a public figure?

My strength, and Outsmart Labs' differentiator, is identifying and understanding emerging opportunities. Our world is changing faster than ever. If you fall behind, you lose. You have to stay ahead of the game. One of the greatest things about digital marketing is that it applies to every business, no matter the industry. I have been building broad experience over the years from working with some of the world's most iconic brands that trust me to help them think through the curve, to understand what's coming next, and to be ready for it, and to maximize it.

Please also provide us with a 150-word biography of yourself and if you have a company of that as well.

David Azar is the founder and CEO of Outsmart Labs, which has been named a Top Rising Agency by Google. His clients include Hollywood movies, lifestyle brands, medical institutions, insurance companies, and local gems of his Miami-based firm. He is a serial entrepreneur, 360 digital expert, and Forbes Business Council strategist with a proven track record of creating powerful, scalable, profitable digital campaigns for national and multi-regional ecosystems. He is passionate about helping innovative companies scale their businesses by growing their visibility, traffic, sales, and leads through 360 digital strategies that leverage trending channels and traditional digital platforms. His agency serves clients in North America, South and Central America, and Europe. Born in Paris, David now resides in Miami and is always interested in connecting with about innovation and opportunities.

