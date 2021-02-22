U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,868.00
    -35.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,212.00
    -221.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,376.00
    -200.00 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.70
    -21.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.84
    +0.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +22.20 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    +0.40 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2136
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.51
    +2.02 (+8.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4020
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.5070
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,050.20
    -4,342.62 (-7.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,065.12
    -66.21 (-5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,580.07
    -43.95 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Clubhouse vows to fix its platform after tool enabled audio chat leaks

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Clubhouse's security woes are raising questions over its reliability as a private chat app. Just over a week has passed since its developers pledged to bolster safeguards over Chinese spying fears, and it's already suffered a lapse. Bloomberg reports that an unidentified user believed to be from China was able to infiltrate multiple Clubhouse chatrooms over the weekend and listen to audio conversations. The person, who has now been banned by the app, streamed the chats to their own website. 

As a result, Clubhouse said it's implementing more security measures aimed at halting unwarranted entries. But, as venture partner Rui Ma pointed out in tweets, there's still evidence from the latest breach circulating on GitHub.

Earlier this month, Clubhouse implemented blocks over concerns that China could legally obtain the app's recordings from the country's servers in order to suppress dissent. The updates included additional encryption and blocks to prevent users from transmitting pings to Chinese servers. Developers Alpha Exploration also promised to get the changes audited by a third-party security firm. 

The back-to-back incidents follow a rollercoaster month for Clubhouse, which has evolved from a Silicon Valley darling to a more open space for all kinds of diverse groups. Tesla founder Elon Musk's appearance on the app has also helped to fuel its snowballing hype.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If Inflation Is Coming, These Stocks Will Benefit the Most

    Inflation expectations have risen robustly in the past several months. With inflation expectations up, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 1.37% from 0.67% since Sept. 23, the beginning of a rally in riskier assets that benefit from a strengthening economy. The higher inflation forecast is causing some anxiety for stock investors, though.

  • These 2 pipeline stocks are undervalued and pay a fat dividend

    VITALIY KATSENELSON'S CONTRARIAN EDGE Pipelines are undergoing a renaissance, but it’s not the one you think. The previous renaissance of shale oil and natural gas development was anything but a good outcome for this industry.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • Stuck in port, Royal Caribbean posts $1 billion quarterly loss

    Cruise operators have been shoring up cash reserves by issuing new shares, selling assets or raising billions of dollars in debt over the last few months as the virus outbreak brought the industry to a virtual standstill. With its ships not sailing, the company's total revenue for the reported quarter plunged to $34.1 million from $2.52 billion last year. As of December end, Royal Caribbean had about $4.4 billion in liquidity, up from about $3.7 billion at the end of the third quarter, after it raised $1 billion in a stock offering during the fourth quarter.

  • The Real Squeeze to Be Worried About Isn't a Short Squeeze, It's a Gamma Squeeze

    A gamma squeeze is a short squeeze taken to the next level; here's why they've become more common and how to avoid them.

  • 8 Chip Stocks That Are Still Cheap in a Semiconductor Shortage

    The world's economy wants many more chips than companies can manufacture, for use in everything from cars to data centers and videogame consoles.

  • When the third stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula laid out in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as tech shares drop

    Stock futures sank Monday morning, pointing to a lower open.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally Retreat; Tesla Model Y SR+ Pulled, Boeing 777 Jets In Focus

    Futures signal stock market losses Monday as Tesla pulls its Model Y SR+ and Boeing 777 jets are in focus. Bitcoin fell from record highs.

  • The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here

    Last time we talked, I told you about the most exciting project of my investment career… My brand-new research product, called Innovation Investor, which includes a carefully curated and actively managed model portfolio of the market’s most innovative and explosive investment opportunities. Think Catherine Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) – but better.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips I’ll unveil that product to the public – for the first time ever – next Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. Eastern, during my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit. In that Summit, I will also reveal my number one tech stock pick for 2021 – a hyperinnovative company that is nearly identical to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1997… Yes. Buying this stock could be like buying Amazon stock 23 years ago. Before it soared thousands of percent. And I’ll tell you all about this stock – it’s name, it’s ticker, and the key business details – on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST, during my first annual Exponential Growth Summit. Can you tell I’m excited about this new product? Actually, I’m so excited I forgot to tell you something really important: How much this portfolio has already made our VIP subs… We “soft” launched the Innovation Investor portfolio back in early December to our exclusive circle of VIP subscribers. Since then, the portfolio has returned 33% … in just two months. Annualized, that’s a 450% return… That’s mind-boggling – and I will show you the secret to these big gains at the Exponential Growth Summit. But first… let me give you a little preview of what makes this portfolio tick. The overarching strategy is simple: We invest in the most innovative companies, in the most disruptive technology megatrends, with the most explosive long-term upside potential. We are basically looking for the next Amazon, the next Netflix, and the next Tesla. And we have a track-record of doing just that… We said buy shares of electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) back in late 2019, when shares were trading for under $2. Since then, that stock has soared as much as 3,353%. Around the same time, we also recommended shares of charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), and electric delivery van maker Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS)… All three of those stocks have soared more than 1,600% since then. This is not newfound success, or beginner’s luck. Our success in finding explosive investments at early stages dates back years. In 2015, we found chip-maker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) before anyone else… when it was trading for less than $2. It’s a $90 stock today. In 2016, we found digital education startup Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) before it started to be used everywhere… when shares were trading for about $4. Today, that’s a $100 stock. In 2017, we found Square (NYSE:SQ) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) when they were still small and off-the-radar of most investors. Since, both stocks have returned more than 1,300%. The record speaks for itself. We have a history of leveraging our innovation-focused investment strategy to consistently find the market’s biggest winners… before anyone else. And now, for the first time ever, we are going to share how we do it with the general public. At the first-ever Exponential Growth Summit, on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Lithium And Hydrogen Trades: 5 Battery-Related Stocks To Watch

    Stocks in electric battery technology have been heating up as automakers, airlines and equipment manufacturers continue to form partnerships with tech companies. Batteries are essential to many of the technologies that innovators hope will replace fossil fuel-burning machines. This bodes well for makers of lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. Five Battery Technology Companies To Watch: Australian mining company Piedmont Lithium ADR (NASDAQ: PLL) has been on a tear since it announced a deal with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) last September. Piedmont signed a five-year agreement to supply Tesla with one-third of its planned 160,000-tonnes-per-year spodumene concentrate, a type of lithium ore, from its deposits in North Carolina. Since the announcement, shares of Piedmont have soared more than 430%. This past November, Piedmont announced an expansion of its drilling operations, adding three new drill rigs in North Carolina. CEO Keith Phillips said in a press release that the North Carolina investment positions the company to be a part of "North America's clean energy storage and EV revolution." North Carolina-based Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) is another one to watch. In January, Albemarle announced an expansion of its operations in Silver Peak, Nevada, where it hopes to accelerate lithium production from clay resources in the area. Albemarle also announced it was experimenting with a process to streamline lithium production from brine resources, a project sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy. Shares rose to an all-time high on Jan. 20, but have since have since come down by 17%. Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM) share prices surged last November after the company reported it had extended its lithium supply agreement with Tesla. Besides suppling chemicals for electric vehicle batteries, Livent also produces butyllithium and lithium metal for the pharmaceutical, aerospace and agrochemical industries. Although Livent shares have rocketed over 300% from March 2020 lows, shares dropped Friday after Livent reported less than stellar earnings. Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), based in Latham, New York, sells alternatives to traditional batteries. The company announced on Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement with Acciona S.A., a sustainable infrastructure company in Spain. The companies hope to grab 20% of the market share in Spain and Portugal through the establishment of a green hydrogen platform. Shares in Plug Power hit a high of $75.49 in January, a 134% increase since the start of the year but have recently retraced by almost 30%. FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) has longtime partner Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) behind it and in 2019 the collaboration expanded in a deal worth more than $60 million for large-scale carbon capture. Danbury, Connecticut-based FuelCell makes fuel cell power plants that generate clean energy for government, utility and municipality customers. Its products use hydrogen-rich fuels to generate power and also try to improve on the functions of traditional batteries. Shares in FuelCell soared over 175% in January, but have recently dropped over 30% as investors wait for consolidation. (Photo by Riccardo Annandale on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAfter Q4 Miss From Planet Fitness, 4 Analysts On What's Ahead For Gym ChainVisa, ADP Partner To Unveil New Direct Deposit Option Via Debit Card© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Drops 5% as Analysts as Say Rally Overstretched

    Analysts are mixed on how low bitcoin might go if a bigger pullback is seen.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • US Stocks: Are We Seeing a Rotation or Early Signs of Sizable Pullback?

    Bank of America expects a more than 10% pullback in stocks, which are trading at more than 22 times 12-month forward earnings.

  • Boeing, Tesla, Royal Caribbean, Lucid Motors - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    Stock futures tumble after the S&P 500 posts its first weekly loss in three and a selloff in bonds continues; Boeing's 777 is grounded by airlines in the U.S. and Asia following an engine failure; Tesla reportedly stops Taking orders for the cheapest versions of its Model Y.

  • Bitcoin Faces Price Turbulence as Market Liquidity Falls, Says JPMorgan

    With liquidity falling in the bitcoin market, smaller trades can have a relatively large price impact.

  • Brazil's Petrobras shares plunge 17% in NY after analysts' downgrades

    Petrobras shares traded in New York plunged nearly 17% in premarket trading on Monday as analysts cut ratings on the stock after far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro moved to replace the state-controlled oil company's market friendly CEO with a retired army general. Credit Suisse, Scotiabank, Bank of America, Bradesco and XP analysts were among those who downgraded their recommendations on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro-based producer is known. XP analysts said investing in Petrobras is no longer defensible after Bolsonaro's sudden decision to replace CEO Roberto Castello Branco.

  • Airline stocks rally, led by American Airlines, after Deutsche Bank's sector-wide upgrade to buy

    Airline stocks are set up for a broad rally, led by American Airlines Group Inc. shares, after Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg said it was time to buy into the sector as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccination rates are all trending in the right direction. He upgraded nine U.S.-based airlines to buy from hold. "As our upgrade is a sector-wide call, we are of the view that all of our names could see material upside from current levels," Linenberg wrote in a note to clients. Among the biggest premarket gainers, shares of American Airlines shot up 5.8%, JetBlue Airways Corp. rallied 2.1%, Delta Air Lines Inc. rose 1.6%, Southwest Airlines Co. hiked up 1.3% and Alaska Air Group Inc. tacked on 1.2%. Meanwhile, United Airlines Holdings Inc. edged up 0.3%, after an engine on Flight 328 blew apart midflight on Saturday. The U.S. Global Jets ETF climbed 1.4% ahead of the open, putting it on track to open at a one-year high, while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

  • Activist investors blast Kohl's management in scathing letter

    Kohl's finds itself under siege by a group of activist investors. Here's why.