U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.66
    +2.20 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -12.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3680
    -0.3120 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,102.82
    +1,484.08 (+3.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.19
    +35.97 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Clubhouse hires a head of news from NPR to build out publisher relationships

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Clubhouse has hired a veteran editor from NPR to lead news publishing for the app. Nina Gregory will serve as Clubhouse's Head of News and Media Publishers, working as a liaison between news publishers and the Clubhouse's ecosystem of audio-based communities.

Gregory led NPR's Arts Desk for the last seven years, shaping the news outlet's culture and entertainment coverage. "As an audio journalist, [Clubhouse] aligned with what I've always believed is the best medium for news," Gregory told CNN. "You don't need to know how to read to be able to hear radio news. You don't need to have an expensive subscription. You don't need cable."

Helping publishers and other brands get plugged in is one path toward maturation for Clubhouse. Online media properties from USA Today to TechCrunch have built a presence on the app, which exploded in growth as the pandemic limited in-person social interactions. But with competition from more entrenched competitors looming, Clubhouse may need to get creative to stay in the game.

Clubhouse's quick ascent saw Twitter, Spotify, Facebook and other established tech companies scramble to integrate live audio rooms into their own products. Twitter quickly launched Spaces, while Spotify launched a standalone Clubhouse clone known as Greenroom. Facebook first announced its own live audio rooms in April, opening them to U.S. users two months later.

Facebook officially launches Live Audio Rooms and podcasts in the US

The kind of viral attention that Clubhouse enjoyed over the last year is almost impossible to maintain, but the company has added features, introduced an Android app and opened its doors to everyone. Clubhouse might not be able to top its February peak, but the app still notched 7.7 million global monthly downloads after expanding to Android this summer, and continues to build out its vision for audio-first social networking.

Clubhouse is adding spatial audio effects to make users feel like they’re really in the room

Clubhouse is now out of beta and open to everyone

