U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,704.54
    +15.87 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,870.95
    -60.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,993.71
    +72.14 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,363.59
    -13.42 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.76
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.20
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1375
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    -0.0150 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3503
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2600
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,820.14
    -3,496.93 (-5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,407.09
    -60.85 (-4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.96
    -35.24 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Clubhouse adds real-time closed captioning on iOS

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Clubhouse may have popularized the live audio format, but in many ways, it’s been forced to play catchup with its competitors. Nowhere is that more apparent than on the feature front, where it’s missing functionality found in other apps. However, this week the company filed a significant gap by adding support for live captioning on iOS. That’s a feature Twitter Spaces already had on offer, and it’s one that will make the app accessible to those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

In a statement to TechCrunch, the company said the feature supports 13 languages at launch, including English, Cantonese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin and Russian. However, as the outlet also points out, some users have found that the feature sometimes doesn’t recognize a language properly, leading to incomprehensible captions. There’s also no word yet on when Clubhouse will make closed captioning available on Android.

To its credit, Clubhouse has added a lot of handy features in recent weeks. One of the more notable additions was Wave, a tool you can use to invite friends to a private audio room quickly. It also recently made it possible to share 30-second previews of public rooms. Those are all essential additions as the company attempts to stave off Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended Stories

  • Snapchat adds memories and exploration features to the Snap Map

    These are the first of several Layers that are coming to the Snap Map.

  • Kenosha Police Detain Person Outside County Courthouse

    Kenosha Police were seen detaining a person in front of the courthouse where a jury deliberated for a third day in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse on Thursday, November 18.Video taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows the events unfolding in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon. Footage shows police handcuffing an individual in front of a Kenosha Police van as a crowd looks on, some chanting “MAGA” and “Let’s go Brandon.”Gutenschwager said the person was detained for carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.Groups calling for Rittenhouse’s acquittal, as well as those calling for his conviction, gathered in Kenosha on Wednesday, with police mostly keeping the peace.Kyle Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with five felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha last year. His lawyers have argued he was acting in self-defense. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Nissan starts taking reservations for its $46,000 Ariya crossover EV

    Nissan is now taking reservations for its Ariya EV starting at just under $46,000 before incentives — though you might get more range than you expected.

  • Apple reportedly aims to debut a fully self-driving car in 2025

    Apple is reportedly focusing its EV efforts on a fully self-driving car, with hopes of releasing it by 2025.

  • Just When You Thought Twitter Couldn't Hit a New Low ...

    TWTR is breaking down to a new low on the charts, so let's check it out, and see if it's a safe nest for your money.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • AgEagle boosts sales, announces new drone partnership

    Wichita-based AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. this week reported increased sales in the third quarter and concurrently announced a new partnership within the drone industry. AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS) revenue jumped 169% to $2.02 million year over year, with the company attributing the increase to new sensor and software sales. “The scaling of our business through our strategic acquisition initiatives has led to record revenues for our company, providing the framework for improving our fundamentals,” CEO Brandon Torres Declet said in a press release.

  • Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind

    A former Apple employee who worked at the Genius bar has been going on TikTok and revealing all sorts of interesting iPhone tricks. Her videos are full of enlightening pointers, and even seasoned iPhone users are liable to learn something new. As a quick aside, it’s bizarre that Apple packs so much functionality into iOS … The post Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind appeared first on BGR.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVIDIA's Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

  • Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

    UPDATED: Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features to users globally: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available on both free and subscription tiers. Lyrics will be available in-app for the majority of Spotify’s library. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch, which says its catalog has “over 8 million” lyrics. Meanwhile, […]

  • Hong Kong Pressured to Track Residents Like China to Open Border

    (Bloomberg) -- In mainland China, a health code that dictates where citizens can travel has been mandatory since the pandemic hit. Hong Kong’s contact tracing app doesn’t even know a person’s name.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?Hong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at Tria

  • Google Pay to add Hinglish support in India, enable merchants to create digital storefronts

    Google will roll out support for Hinglish, a mix of Hindi and English, and a range of additional features to its payments app Google Pay in India as the global tech giant makes a further push to expand its reach in the South Asian market. “For technology to truly fulfill its purpose of transforming lives and economies, it’s critical that we never lose sight of building universally helpful products that work for everyone regardless of their preferred language or fluency,” said Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Google Pay, at a virtual event Thursday. The support for Hinglish, which is spoken by over 350 million people in India, is one of the many new features Google is working to roll out in the South Asian market, said Kenghe.

  • Carlyle to Buy Switzerland’s AutoForm Engineering in $2 Billion Deal

    Private-equity firm Carlyle Group struck a deal to acquire AutoForm Engineering, a Switzerland-based industrial software provider, from smaller European buyout rival Astorg.

  • Is Twitter Blue worth $3 a month?

    For now, Twitter Blue comes with a fairly limited set of extra features designed for the people who spend the most time on the service.

  • Customer data startup Hightouch grabs third funding round in 12 months

    Just under a year after Hightouch, a SaaS service that helps businesses sync their customer data across sales and marketing tools, made its public launch, the company is back with its third fundraise. The $40 million Series B round was led by ICONIQ Growth, which was joined by existing investors Amplify Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Y Combinator and Afore Capital. Angel investors participating in this round include Ramp founder Gene Lee, Monte Carlo founder Barr Moses, Airflow creator Maxime Beauchemin and The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall.

  • Google Maps adds new features to help people avoid – or find – crowds

    Google Maps is adding new features to help avoid – or find – other people. Google has long offered similar features for particular train lines or locations. It is just one of a range of features that are being added to Google Maps as the festive season approaches, in the hope of giving more information and features for particular locations.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – November 18th, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Wednesday, a move back through to $0.000050 levels would be needed to avoid a 3rd consecutive day in the red.

  • Grammarly raises $200M at a $13B valuation to make you an even better writer using AI

    Grammarly, the popular auto-editing tool for writing, has raised $200 million in funding at a $13 billion valuation from new investors including Baillie Gifford and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, among others. The company plans to use the investment to accelerate product innovation and team growth. "We believe this funding round is a great validation of our business strength," Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly's global head of product, told TechCrunch in an interview.

  • Stytch, an API-first passwordless startup, raises $90M Series B at $1B valuation

    Stytch, an API-first passwordless authentication startup, has secured $90 million in Series B funding, pushing the company over the $1 billion valuation line. The investment, led by Coatue Management LLC with participation from existing investors Benchmark Capital, Thrive Capital and Index Ventures, comes just four months after Stytch raised a $30 million Series A at a valuation somewhere around $200 million. Since then, the startup has seen an almost 1,000% increase in developers using its passwordless authentication platform, rising from 350 developers in July to about 4,000 in November.

  • Revealed: the software that studies your Facebook friends to predict who may commit a crime

    Voyager, which pitches its tech to police, has suggested indicators such as Instagram usernames that show Arab pride can signal inclination towards extremismExclusive: LAPD partnered with tech firm that enables secretive online spying Voyager Labs is one of dozens of companies that have emerged with tech that purports to harness social media to help solve and predict crime. Illustration: Klawe Rzeczy/The Guardian What do your Facebook posts, who you follow on Instagram and who you interact with