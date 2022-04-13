Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces M.CHERiE As Creative Director for HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that Joshua "M.CHERiE" Chery, has joined the HoneyDrip.com team as Creative Director. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"This addition will enhance the quality of content throughout the site" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "HoneyDrip.com features the most unique and talented women. M.CHERiE is known to deliver cinematic art pieces that exemplify a strong touch of sensuality, empowerment, and confidence. This is exactly what we need to take our site to the next level and increase the advantage we have over our main competitor, OnlyFans."

M.CHERiE is a renowned creative director and visual artist in the digital content space. He has made a name for himself within the fashion and film circuits, working closely with companies such as Wilhelmina, Vogue, Calvin Klein, and Honey Birdette (amongst others), and creating content with some of the most well-known models in the industry. M.CHERiE has established a vast and powerful network that supplements his desire to continue shifting the way we see visual campaigns today.

"Honestly, I'm just having fun." said M.CHERiE. "My goal has always been to help others achieve their goals, while making compelling, beautiful art in the process. I want people to FEEL what they are seeing. HoneyDrip.com will be the canvas for my next masterpiece."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

