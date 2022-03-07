U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,307.25
    -20.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,406.00
    -177.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,780.50
    -59.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.60
    -6.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.43
    +2.75 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.00
    +15.40 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8040
    +0.0800 (+4.64%)
     

  • Vix

    33.13
    +2.65 (+8.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3190
    +0.5390 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,152.68
    +339.89 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.68
    -46.01 (-4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.21
    -7.93 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Print Model Anthia Mo Joins HoneyDrip.com

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMGR

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Anthia Mo, Taiwanese American established print model, dancer and social media influencer, has joined the HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

Anthia Mo
Anthia Mo

"Anthia well-known in the industry and is well-rounded," said Kayla Bailey, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "We are very excited to have her join. The platform will give her what she needs to share her beauty and creativity with her many fans."

Anthia Mo began dancing at a very early age and competed in ballet, pointe, modern, tap, jazz, and contemporary dance categories. She later decided to pursue her passion for modeling. Anthia has been seen on billboards in Times Square as well as made appearances in some of the largest publications such as Maxim, FHM and Playboy magazine. She has also done commercials for some of the largest companies in the world such as the NBA, Audi, and Liberty Mutual. Additionally, Anthia has a large social medial following, boasting 600k+ followers on Instagram.

"Everything has its beauty, but not everyone sees it," said Mo. "I'm excited to join the HoneyDrip family and to begin working with my creative director, @m.Cherie._, to create exclusive video content that will show my artistic fashion side."

Follow Anthia on Instagram @anthia.mo

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.
CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc)
Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clubhouse-media-group-inc-announces-print-model-anthia-mo-joins-honeydripcom-301496481.html

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    The crowd at the no-cost, no-account-minimum stock-trading platform is picking some surprisingly serious names.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Doubles After Ryan Cohen Takes Big Stake

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock doubled in premarket trading Monday after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen took a big stake in the home-goods retailer and urged it to explore strategic alternatives, including a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy (ticker: CHWY) owns a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond through his investment firm, RC Ventures LLC, according to a letter sent to its board Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond said that it will “carefully review” the letter from RC Ventures and hopes to “engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Spikes. Reasons for the Jump.

    Shares of Occidental Petroleum rise sharply amid supply fears as the U.S. and its allies are considering a ban on Russian oil after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tesla Stock Was Moved by Germany and Russia Last Week. China Moves It This Week.

    Sales and production data this week from Tesla's Shanghai facility should be a big factor in the trading of the stock.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Recovery Still Has Ways To Go

    Less than 2 years after trading at unprecedented prices, crude oil is running on the other side of the boat – reaching the highs unseen since 2008. Unsurprisingly, both events had an external catalyst. The first one in 2020 killed the demand, while the ongoing one restricted the supply. Yet, as the geopolitical crisis has no end in sight, multi-national oil producers like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) must reassess the situation.

  • Dow Jones Futures Pare Losses, Crude Oil Jumps; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but This Nasdaq Meme Stock Is Monday's Big Premarket Winner

    The stock market has been on edge since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in addition to the human devastation, the impacts have rippled across the financial markets. Oil prices soared Monday morning above $125 per barrel, and fears about the potential fallout across the globe sent futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) down 1% in premarket trading as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Monday. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a hot-button stock for investors for a long time, and shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer moved modestly higher even in a falling market.

  • Occidental Stock Surges As Carl Icahn Exits, Warren Buffett Boosts Stake

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has boosted his bet on Occidental Petroleum just as activist Carl Icahn sold the last of his stake in the Houston-based energy group.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock markets face several headwinds in the near term, causing a sell-off. The company formerly known as Facebook is reeling -- down 39% in 2022. After more than a decade of double-digit revenue growth, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) expects 2022 to be the end of that streak.

  • UPDATE: Bed Bath & Beyond board confirms receipt of letter from Ryan Cohen's investment arm, shares soar 108%

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. confirmed Monday that it has received a letter from RC Ventures, the investment arm of Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc. , as reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have p

  • Boeing Might Have a Russian Titanium Problem

    A lot of titanium metal ends up on modern jets. Much of it is supplied from Russia, though the company says it has enough of the metal.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Better Buy: fuboTV vs. Skillz

    Sports-centric streaming service fuboTV offers an alternative to cable TV. The challenge for fuboTV has been to deliver this service sustainably. The company has lost hundreds of millions on the bottom line in the last three years, culminating in $383 million in 2021.

  • U.S. Retirement Funds, Heavy on Stocks, Brace for Losses

    Volatile stock markets are eroding the retirement savings of America’s teachers and firefighters after public pension systems ended last year with equity holdings at a 10-year high. Public pension funds had a median 61% of their assets in stocks as of Dec. 31, up from 54% 10 years ago, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. Since then, the Russia-Ukraine War and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month have battered equity prices, reducing those holdings by billions of dollars.