Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Closes Another Brand Deal With Family Fun Pack, YouTube Sensation

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, announced that they have finalized a brand promotional deal with the Family Fun Pack.  The deal was consummated through CMGR's majority held entity, The Reiman Agency.  The Family Fun Pack is an American YouTube channel with 10M+ subscribers.  The family consists of mother Kristine, and her six  children.  The Family Fun Pack creates a wide variety of content and the channel has become widely popular in recent years.

Family Fun Pack
Family Fun Pack

"It was a real pleasure working with the Family Fun Pack and their team of representatives" said Julia Salmon, Sales Agent at The Reiman Agency.  "They have built a very engaged audience which makes them very desirable to brands looking to market their products and services."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by CMGR and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause CMGR's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for CMGR's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc)
Clubhouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clubhouse Media Group, Inc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clubhouse-media-group-inc-closes-another-brand-deal-with-family-fun-pack-youtube-sensation-301730391.html

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

