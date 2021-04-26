U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,189.98
    +9.81 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,074.02
    +30.53 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,075.69
    +58.88 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.24
    +21.39 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.35
    -0.79 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    +0.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5580
    -0.0090 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9400
    +0.0750 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,619.32
    +3,798.74 (+7.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.06
    +24.25 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.33
    +29.77 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,126.23
    +105.60 (+0.36%)
     

Clubhouse's first sports deal lets you tune into NFL Draft Week

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Clubhouse could soon be useful for much more than celebrity hangouts and tech industry conversations. SocialMediaToday reports that Clubhouse has struck its first major sports league deal, giving users access to NFL Draft Week. Starting today (April 26th), you can join a collection of official audio chat rooms to follow the live draft picks and listen to discussions with athletes, coaches and network luminaries.

It's not a strictly one-way affair. You'll sometimes be invited to the "stage" to ask questions or share your responses to the draft.

The NFL is clearly conducting an experiment given the limited audience. Clubhouse remains invitation- and iPhone-only, with the Android app still weeks away. It wouldn't be surprising to see the NFL expand its deal if this proves successful, though, as it could help the league reach out to fans beyond the usual social network connections.

For Clubhouse, meanwhile, the NFL could play an important role as it gradually enters the mainstream. Pacts like this could give it high-profile exclusives that draw people to the service and give you a reason to choose Clubhouse over rival offerings from the likes of Facebook and Twitter. There's no guarantee it will succeed, though — those competitors often have existing sports relationships, not to mention deeper pockets.

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify's new music player debuts in Facebook apps on iOS and Android

    Spotify's music and podcast player will let you listen to audio from posts without leaving Facebook's iOS or Android apps.

  • Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones return to record low of $278

    Amazon's latest headphone sale knocks $72 off Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones.

  • Chargers QB Justin Herbert eager to keep learning after stellar rookie season

    Chargers coach Brandon Staley finds it "refreshing" and "exciting" to see quarterback Justin Herbert committing to improving after a strong 2020 season.

  • English soccer to boycott social media for four days over racist abuse

    English football is boycotting social media for four days starting later this month to pile pressure on Facebook and Twitter to combat racist abuse online.

  • Opinion: Bro hugs may be back at NFL draft, but is push for normalcy safe?

    NFL's plans to play 2021 season to full stadiums could be bolstered — or hindered — by what happens in Cleveland at this week's draft.

  • Apple will build another US campus in North Carolina

    Apple plans to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years after exceeding its previous domestic target.

  • Father knows best: 3 top CB NFL draft prospects following their dads' footsteps

    Joe Horn, Patrick Surtain and Asante Samuel, the fathers of Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain II and Asante Samuel Jr., combined to play in 11 Pro Bowls.

  • Zoom's Immersive View puts up to 25 people inside one virtual background

    Zoom is launching Immersive View, a new feature that can assemble up to 25 participants in front of the same virtual scene.

  • California plans to end oil extraction by 2045

    California will be the first state to end oil extraction, phasing it out by 2045.

  • Surface Laptop 4 review (15-inch): A bigger, better ultraportable

    The Surface Laptop 4 may look familiar, but it's a major upgrade over the last model.

  • Roku warns of standoff with Google over YouTube TV

    Roku has accused Google of demanding special treatment for YouTube apps, warning that YouTube TV might leave the platform.

  • U.S. states, cities await guidelines on spending stimulus

    U.S. states and local governments are raring to tap billions of dollars coming their way in new federal stimulus funding, but are anxiously awaiting guidance to determine whether items on their wish lists are allowed. U.S. Treasury Department guidance is also expected to clarify states' ability to cut taxes and may address using stimulus money to pay off debt. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden in March, allocates $350 billion for states, municipalities, counties, tribes, and territories to help repair their coronavirus-damaged budgets and economies.

  • Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan launches Senate campaign

    Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced Monday that he's officially running for U.S. Senate in Ohio, becoming the first Democrat to join the race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.Why it matters: Ryan, a former 2020 presidential candidate, will bring strong name recognition and blue-collar roots to a high-profile race in Ohio, a state that has been trending Republican in recent years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Former President Trump won Ohio by about eight points in 2016 and 2020, but the state is still represented by one Democratic senator — Sherrod Brown.Four Republicans have joined the race thus far: former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, and businessmen Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno. Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance has also told associates he plans to run.Watch:I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal. pic.twitter.com/O1hkLdS1up— Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 26, 2021 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why Elon Musk's first Loop is, and isn't, as silly as you think

    The Loop here is designed to solve a specific problem.

  • Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Seeking $439 Million in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The Honest Co. and its shareholders are seeking as much as $439 million in its U.S. initial public offering.The personal care brand, co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, will offer 6.5 million shares, while existing investors will sell 19.4 million, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are being offered at $14 to $17 each.At the top end of the range, Honest would have a market value of $1.5 billion, according to the number of shares outstanding listed in the filing.Selling shareholders include private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst, the filing showed.On top of its baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the pandemic.“When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, people became more aware of their health and what they bring into their homes,” Alba said in a letter to investors.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are advising the company. It is expected to trade under the symbol HNST.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nestle Is in Talks to Acquire Nature’s Bounty Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- After ditching big chunks of its chocolate and ice cream businesses, Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider is embracing healthier living by bulking up on vitamins and supplements.The world’s largest food company on Monday confirmed it’s in discussions to acquire vitamin maker Bountiful Co., whose brands include Nature’s Bounty. Owner KKR & Co. was said to have been planning an IPO valuing the firm at more than $6 billion, though an acquisition by Nestle could preempt the initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.Nestle’s move comes four years after Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the $2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc. Schneider has made more than 50 deals since he took over at the helm, disposing of lagging businesses like U.S. chocolate and mass-market bottled water, and folding Nestle’s ice cream brands into a joint venture there. He strengthened the Swiss company’s high-growth categories with smaller transactions in pet care and also splurged $7.15 billion on a deal to market Starbucks coffee products.“This remains another example of how the company can manage via portfolio reshuffling its transition from coffee/pet to a more diverse mix in the coming years,” Citi analyst Cedric Besnard, wrote in a note.A potential deal for Bountiful would accelerate Nestle’s strategy of buying larger brands of vitamins as it tries to gain pricing power and appeal to high-spending health-conscious consumers.The approach has delivered, with Nestle last week reporting sales growth at double the pace analysts predicted. Supplements and minerals that boost the immune system are in high demand, and e-commerce has become an effective way to sell such products, the company said. Nestle Health Science’s revenue rose almost 10% in the first quarter on an adjusted basis.Nestle shares have gained more than 70% since Schneider became CEO, and the company is worth more than $300 billion. The stock was little changed Monday morning in Zurich.Bountiful sells a wide range of vitamins that are available in retail chains such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Supplements and vitamins are attractive targets during the pandemic, which has boosted demand for products that are advertised as helping consumers’ health and immune systems.The company, whose brands also include Puritan’s Pride, filed registration documents for the listing earlier this month.Big consumer-goods companies have increasingly been interested in the vitamins, minerals and supplements sector, and the area builds on Nestle’s desire to push more into healthy, medical nutrition and self-care trends, according to Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Bernstein.The Wall Street Journal first reported the discussions.(Updates with analyst comments from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Seeks Control of MPhasis for Up to $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to take a controlling stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. in a deal worth as much as $2.8 billion, as demand for cloud computing surges amid the pandemic.Funds managed by Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia have teamed up with long-term investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UC Investments to take a majority stake in Mphasis, the private equity firm said in a statement on Monday. They’re buying a 55.31% stake from Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund.That agreement triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the Indian firm at 1,677.16 rupees apiece, which amounts to as much as 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion). The offer price is a 1.1% discount to the closing share price on Friday. The stock gained as much as 6.5% in Mumbai after the offer.Blackstone’s move to increase its stake in Mphasis is in sync with the U.S. asset manager’s plans to boost investment in the South Asian nation. India is the strongest performer in the world for Blackstone and the firm intends to continue deploying large investments in the nation, Blackstone Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said during his visit to Mumbai in 2020.“This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum,” Amit Dixit, head of India for Blackstone private equity, said in the statement. Mphasis specializes in providing cloud and digital solutions and serves 35 of the top 50 U.S. banking, financial services and insurance firms, according to the statement.Following the completion of the transactions, Blackstone is aiming to build MPhasis into a company worth $10 billion over the next four years, more than double its current valuation of about $4.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal targets. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.Blackstone had purchased a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., paying 430 rupees per share at the time.(Updates with details about Blackstone’s plans for Mphasis in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tate & Lyle Jumps as Company Explores Sale of Stake in Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle shares rose the most in almost six months after the 162-year-old company said it’s exploring the sale of a controlling stake in its largest unit.Discussions with potential buyers for the primary products business are at an early stage and there’s no certainty that a deal will be concluded, the firm said Sunday.Historically known as one of Europe’s leading sugar producers, Tate & Lyle sold that business a decade ago and now focuses on food ingredients, including sweeteners like Splenda and Tasteva. The primary products division generated about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2020, or more than 60% of the total, according to the annual report.The stock rose as much as 7% in early trading, the most since November, and was 6.4% higher at 805.6 pence by 9:08 a.m. in London. It has gained 19% this year.Tate & Lyle May Fade If Right Financial Partner Not Found: ReactThe company “continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company,” it said in a statement, adding that the transaction envisaged “would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone Seeks Control of MPhasis for Up to $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to take a controlling stake in Indian IT outsourcing services provider Mphasis Ltd. in a deal worth as much as $2.8 billion, as demand for cloud computing surges amid the pandemic.Funds managed by Blackstone Capital Partners VIII and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia have teamed up with long-term investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and UC Investments to take a majority stake in Mphasis, the private equity firm said in a statement on Monday. They’re buying a 55.31% stake from Blackstone Capital Partners VI fund.That agreement triggered an open offer for an additional 26% stake in the Indian firm at 1,677.16 rupees apiece, which amounts to as much as 82.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion). The offer price is a 1.1% discount to the closing share price on Friday. The stock gained as much as 6.5% in Mumbai after the offer.Blackstone’s move to increase its stake in Mphasis is in sync with the U.S. asset manager’s plans to boost investment in the South Asian nation. India is the strongest performer in the world for Blackstone and the firm intends to continue deploying large investments in the nation, Blackstone Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said during his visit to Mumbai in 2020.“This investment enables us to continue creating value for the long term and provide additional resources to further accelerate the company’s growth momentum,” Amit Dixit, head of India for Blackstone private equity, said in the statement. Mphasis specializes in providing cloud and digital solutions and serves 35 of the top 50 U.S. banking, financial services and insurance firms, according to the statement.Following the completion of the transactions, Blackstone is aiming to build MPhasis into a company worth $10 billion over the next four years, more than double its current valuation of about $4.4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal targets. A representative for Blackstone declined to comment.Blackstone had purchased a majority stake in Mphasis in 2016 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., paying 430 rupees per share at the time.(Updates with details about Blackstone’s plans for Mphasis in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sainsbury's ex-boss buys into grocery app market

    Justin King has made a "substantial" investment in the owner of the Snappy Shopper app, the firm says.