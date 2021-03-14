U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.04 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.84 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.05 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    +0.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1956
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3921
    -0.0069 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9190
    +0.4090 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,088.12
    -1,366.87 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.58 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.23 (+1.73%)
     

Clubhouse tackles privacy issues with its drop-in audio chats

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Clubhouse is making changes that will address some common complaints about its drop-in audio chats, and it's hoping to give creators a boost in the process. As The Verge reports, Clubhouse will no longer require access to your phone contacts to invite people to the platform — you only have to add their phone number directly. While that's not as ideal as avoiding phone numbers altogether, it tackles gripes that Clubhouse was both asking for unnecessary info and creating profiles for people who never intended to join.

Company chief Paul Davidson added that you can ask the company to delete any contacts you've already uploaded, and that a tool is in the works to let you delete contacts yourself.

The service is also expanding its basic functionality, including support for link sharing (both to profiles and clubs) and language filters to limit chats to those in your preferred tongue. Nominations to join a club can come from the group itself, rather than individuals. And if you've dealt with abuse, there are now more tools to spot it and keep it off the platform.

As for that creator boost? Clubhouse is introducing a Creator First accelerator program that gives producers the resources to bring their projects to fruition. Only 20 people will be eligible at first for the initiative, whose sign-ups end March 31st.

The additions could be crucial. Clubhouse has attracted plenty of buzz, helped in part by the presence of high-profile users like Elon Musk. Privacy concerns have mounted, however, and competition like Twitter's Spaces or a rumored Facebook equivalent could stifle Clubhouse's growth. An improved reputation could keep Clubhouse growing and discourage people from switching to competitors.

