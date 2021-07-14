U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,374.30
    +5.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,933.23
    +44.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,644.95
    -32.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,202.36
    -36.51 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.77
    -0.36 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.31
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1841
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    -0.0590 (-4.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9880
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,889.39
    +274.87 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.15
    +27.52 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,091.19
    -33.53 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,608.49
    -109.75 (-0.38%)
     

Clubhouse ventures beyond audio with Backchannel, a new messaging feature

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

We knew DMs were on the way to Clubhouse and today the new feature landed, spicing up the audio-only app with a text-based chat feature. Clubhouse's new direct messaging system, called "Backchannel," gives users an oft-requested way to start conversations behind the scenes on the social audio app.

Backchannel offers both one-on-one messaging as well as group chat and generally adds quite a bit of utility into the voice-only social network. Speakers can organize in advance or coordinate live through messaging while running a room. They can also accept text-based questions, which some listeners are probably more comfortable with.

Clubhouse users can send links but not images or videos through Backchannel for now, but it sounds like more new features just around the corner. The messaging system also includes a message request area where communication from people you don't know lives until you approve it. So far, Clubhouse's DMs are focused on chatting with people you know or people you'd like to know. Without a room-wide text chat option, the main action will remain firmly centered in voice-based rooms.

The messaging system is live now across Clubhouse's iOS and Android apps. To start a DM — fine, a "Backchannel" — look for the little paper airplane icon on anybody's profile page or swipe right from the main menu to pull it up. One thing worth noting: It doesn't look like you can delete messages yet (though you can copy or report them!), so be sure you really mean whatever it is that you're backchanneling about.

Clubhouse finally launches its Android app

Clubhouse is building a DM text chat feature

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota's Woven Planet acquires HD mapping startup Carmera

    Woven Planet Holdings — an entity created by Toyota to invest in, develop and eventually bring future of transportation technologies like automated driving to market — has acquired HD mapping startup Carmera for an undisclosed amount. The announcement comes less than two months since Woven Planet Holdings acquired Lyft's autonomous vehicle unit known as Level 5 for $550 million. Under terms of the deal, Carmera will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Woven Planet.

  • Could Cloud PCs be Microsoft's gateway to Chromebook-like hardware?

    When Microsoft announced that it was releasing a cloud PC service called Windows 365 this morning, it got me thinking. While Windows 365 is about packaging a virtual Windows business desktop in a cloud context, if you think about the announcement in a different way, perhaps it could herald the beginning of a lightweight, cloud-based version of Windows -- something that has been talked about for some time. It's taking a Windows desktop and moving it fully virtualized to the cloud where you can run it from anywhere giving you a replica of your Windows desktop PC in the cloud.

  • Semiconductor wafer producer SK Siltron to invest $300M in US to boost EV supply chain

    The United States has fallen behind China and Europe in the production and adoption of electric vehicles, especially from 2017 to 2020, according to a study by the International Council on Clean Transportation. One important piece of the puzzle that the U.S. does have supremacy in, however, is the production of semiconductors, which are used in everything from smartphones to computers to electric vehicles. SK Siltron CSS, a unit of South Korean semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron, announced Wednesday plans to invest $300 million and create up to 150 high-paying, skilled jobs in Bay County, Michigan, which is a couple of hours north of Detroit, the country's first automaking haven.

  • Iran’s attempted kidnapping of American journalist not the first nefarious plot on US soil

    Iran's attempt to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an American journalist and human rights activist, is not the first time the Islamic regime allegedly coordinated violence against a target on American soil.

  • Teenage Engineering's OP-1 synth update brings USB audio streaming 10 years after release

    Teenage Engineering has released an update for the OP-1 that adds support for USB audio streaming.

  • Apple expands production of new iPhone in anticipation of demand: RPT

    Dan Howley joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Apple’s reported plans to increase production of its next-generation iPhone to as many as 90 million phones and how Apple is bypassing the chip shortage affecting other products around the globe.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • J.P. Morgan Turns Bullish on Nokia. Get Ready for the Upgrade Cycle.

    Wall Street’s love-in with (NOKIA) continued on Wednesday, with J.P. Morgan the latest bank to turn bullish on the Finnish telecom equipment maker. It comes a day after (NOKIA) said it planned to raise 2021 guidance following a strong first half of the year and positive second-quarter trends. A favorite among retail investors and Reddit users in recent months, Nokia’s ADR has gained 52% so far this year, which already marks its best annual performance since 2013.

  • Robust iPhone Orders Boost Apple, Semiconductor Stocks

    Apple reportedly has increased its production target for new iPhones due out this fall. The news boosted Apple and semiconductor stocks.

  • Apple’s Market Cap Nearing $2.5 Trillion as Analysts Turn Bullish on Earnings

    Citigroup's Jim Suva says that while Apple shares have underperformed the market for the year to date, the stock should outperform ahead of the pending September launch of new iPhones.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back Through to $33,000 Levels to Avoid Another Loss

    It’s been yet another bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through the day’s pivot level to $33,000 levels would support the broader market, however.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 14th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels will yield more losses on the day…

  • Apple Seeks Up to 20% Increase in New iPhone Production for 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has asked suppliers to build as many as 90 million next-generation iPhones this year, a sharp increase from its 2020 iPhone shipments, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The shares jumped to a record.The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has maintained a consistent level in recent years of roughly 75 million units for the initial run from a device’s launch through the end of the year. The upgraded forecast for 2021 would suggest the company anticipat

  • Why Shares of CrowdStrike Jumped 19% Through the First Half of 2021

    The stock of endpoint security software leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 19% through the first half of 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Endpoint security, which protects devices connected to the internet or an organization's private network, was a high-growth segment of the cybersecurity space before the pandemic, but COVID-19 turned endpoint software into a staple. Things like remote work and cloud computing are here to stay, and CrowdStrike's high-growth story remains intact as a result.

  • Apple launches iPhone 12 ‘MagSafe Battery Pack’ – and reveals hidden feature of its handsets

    Apple has quietly released a new magnet-powered battery pack – that awakes a previously hidden feature in the iPhone. The battery pack makes use of Apple’s new MagSafe technology to snap onto the back of newer iPhones, and provide them with charge. It follows a range of other MagSafe accessories made by Apple, which include cards and leather wallets for cards, as well as charging pucks to plug into the wall.

  • Why Twilio Stock Jumped 16% the First Half of 2021

    Shares of cloud computing company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) increased 16% during the first half of 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Twilio started to rally in May, though it's still off some 17% from all-time highs as of this writing. Despite the volatility in stock price, Twilio itself is doing just fine.

  • Microsoft Readies Cloud Version of Windows for Remote Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled a new way to purchase its flagship Windows operating system, delivering the software via the cloud from the company’s data centers to users' personal computers or tablets.The cloud-based product, called Windows 365, frees companies and users from having to install Windows and their various apps, data and settings on every computer. It will be a good choice for employees working from home, as well as interns or contractors who need a fast and temporary setu

  • Facebook Users Said No to Tracking. Now Advertisers are Panicking

    (Bloomberg) -- When users get asked on iPhone devices if they’d like to be tracked, the vast majority say no. That’s worrying Facebook Inc.’s advertisers, who are losing access to some of their most valuable targeting data and have already seen a decrease in effectiveness of their ads. The new prompt from Apple Inc., which arrived in an iOS software update to iPhones in early June, explicitly asks users of each app whether they are willing to be tracked across their internet activity. Most are s

  • Apple gives the people what they want: their old Safari tab design back

    The third developer betas for iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey are here, and they bring some important design updates to Safari.

  • Apple, Goldman Plan ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Service to Rival Affirm

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is working on a new service that will let consumers pay for any Apple Pay purchase in installments over time, rivaling the “buy now, pay later” offerings popularized by services from Affirm Holdings Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.The upcoming service, known internally as Apple Pay Later, will use Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the lender for the loans needed for the installment offerings, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Goldman Sachs has been Apple’s partne