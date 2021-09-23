U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    +1.00 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.50
    -40.30 (-2.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.43 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    +0.0101 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3170
    +0.5390 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,580.73
    +1,162.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Clubhouse's Wave feature makes it easier for users to create private rooms

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Well, that didn’t take long. Less than a week after developer Jane Manchun Wong discovered Clubhouse was working on a new feature called Wave, that functionality is now available to all users on both Android and iOS. Wave allows you to invite your friends to a private audio room. You can start using the feature by expanding the Hallway sidebar and tapping the wave emoji next to someone’s name.

Once you tap the icon, Clubhouse will send your friends a notification they can use to tell you whether they’re ready to join a conversation. You can invite as many people as you want, and once everyone is ready to chat, Clubhouse will create a private room for your group. You can open the space at any time to more people if you want to expand the conversation. If you push the app to the background, the app will pause your invites so that you don’t get pulled into a conversation without realizing it. Now that it’s here, we can’t wait for Facebook and Twitter to copy Wave, much like they did Clubhouse itself.

