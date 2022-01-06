Clubhouse finally adds support for web listening

Since its debut in 2020, joining a conversation on Clubhouse has involved opening the app. But that’s no longer the case. Starting today, if you live in the US, you can listen to replays and live rooms with replays enabled using a web browser. What’s more, you don’t need to log in to use Clubhouse in this way.

today we're introducing an easy new way to spread the word about great rooms. It's called...drumroll....SHARING! we invented this and nobody has thought of it before.



even better, when you share, people now have the option to listen on desktop – no login required 😇 pic.twitter.com/Gw2rFkMQcs — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) January 6, 2022

Clubhouse notes the feature is experimental, so expect bugs. However, the company says it will roll out to more countries if people find it “useful.” Similarly, it will consider supporting more room types and other parts of the Clubhouse experience over time.

Separately, the company is updating its share sheet. When you’re in a guest room, you can tap the Share button, located at the bottom of the interface, to post a link to a session through Clubhouse, a social network or messaging app. When you pick the first option, you can add a comment to describe the room. If it’s a live room, your followers will get notification so that they can join.