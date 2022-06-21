U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

ClubRare Announces MXN Holdings Partnership, Accelerates Blockchain E-Commerce Innovation

·2 min read

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClubRare , a web3 e-commerce startup linking NFTs to physical goods, has signed a new partnership with MXN Holdings, a global e-commerce infrastructure company. This new partnership will allow ClubRare to leverage their 18 logistics hubs across 7 countries, dramatically accelerating ClubRare's vision to become the foremost e-commerce leader in web3.

ClubRare Logo (PRNewsfoto/ClubRare)
ClubRare Logo (PRNewsfoto/ClubRare)

ClubRare is innovating "Phygital NFT" technology. This exclusive feature allows creators and brands to back their physical collectibles with NFTs, deploy them to buyers worldwide with a custom shipping and authentication solution, and allow users to bring their real-world goods into the metaverse. This takes the burgeoning NFT economy to a new level, and requires a complex logistics and fulfillment infrastructure, with specialized knowledge in inventory management, localization, customs clearance, and import duties.

ClubRare plans to work closely with MXN and their MINT platform, as they refine and expand the ClubRare Node program. ClubRare Nodes will be fulfillment and authentication centers for luxury goods, taking the burden off creators as they market their products to a global audience, and granting them frictionless access to a blockchain-based economy.

MXN Holdings has 20 years of experience in cross-border e-commerce. With major partners like TUMI, PUMA, ASOS, and Naver, they have helped over 6000 brands achieve global e-commerce. They have recently invested $25 million USD to construct a new global hub in South Korea's Incheon International Airport, which is a top 6 airport globally.

As an accelerator of cross-border e-commerce, MXN Holdings has pioneered global product sourcing with "MINT Connect", global fulfillment with "MINT Fulfillment", and global sales with "MINT Publisher". Unified on the MINT platform, MXN also offers REMEEME — a service providing one-to-one matching of physical assets to digital assets.

Already innovating use-cases for e-commerce on the blockchain, MXN Holdings also offers MINT Oracle. MINT Oracle allows separate supply chain participants to operate on a single chain of timestamped location data, using a unique joint delivery mechanism.

MXN Holdings is currently preparing an ICO launch through the MINT Oracle DAO.

Submit any questions or inquiries to marketing@clubrare.xyz.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clubrare-announces-mxn-holdings-partnership-accelerates-blockchain-e-commerce-innovation-301571370.html

SOURCE ClubRare

