ClubReady and myFitApp Create the Ultimate Member Experience for Fitness Business Owners

ClubReady
·3 min read
Image
Image

Partnership gives fitness and health club owners advantages in a rapidly changing market

ClubReady and myFitApp Power Fitness Businesses

ClubReady and myFitApp Power Fitness Businesses
ClubReady and myFitApp Power Fitness Businesses

ST. LOUIS, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ClubReady, the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services, announced a partnership with sister company within Clubessential Holdings, Innovatise, to offer its open, flexible, independent, mobile marketing platform myFitApp to the fitness industry.

With the new partnership, ClubReady customers can build their business with the power of a branded member app they design and manage, including the modern features members demand with the flexibility clubs need. This creates an unbeatable 1-2 punch when combined with the backend strength and scalability of the ClubReady suite.

In addition to creating and managing their branded app themselves, with myFitApp powered by ClubReady, fitness businesses can retain members, acquire new ones and upsell existing members with a range of features, including:

  • Booking and event scheduling quick and easy booking for members.

  • Content marketing gyms can create and publish content in their app in minutes.

  • myFitApp@home built-in live-streamed and on-demand video platform.

  • Monetization and paywall integrated payment for physical and digital goods and services.

  • Lead generation integrated referral programs that can pay for the app many times over.

  • Attendance and access control that prevent fraud and increase revenue.

Combined with the ClubReady core suite for member management, billing, CRM, staff management, business analytics, performance tracking, and managed sales services, the partnership offers the most robust mobile fitness technology solution in the industry.

"The fitness industry is becoming increasingly member-centric and many want the flexibility to workout at home or wherever they are. The advanced capabilities of myFitApp enable studios to deliver a hybrid experience that delivers on their brand promise with every touch," said Darol Lain, President of ClubReady. "At the same time, it empowers gym operators with advanced sales and marketing tools to drive new members and retain and upsell existing members."

"The gym market is rapidly growing and evolving," commented Thomas Schuster, CEO of Innovatise, the company behind myFitApp. "Fitness businesses need tools to deliver an outstanding user experience, a marketing platform to acquire and retain customers, and a powerful solution to manage it all as the business grows. The combination of myFitApp and ClubReady does exactly that."

To learn more about the advantages of this new partnership, visit the website www.clubready.club/myfitapp. Current ClubReady customers can begin taking advantage of the myFitApp capabilities by contacting sales@clubready.com.

Innovatise
Innovatise is the developer of myFitApp, an open, hybrid fitness platform gyms & health clubs use to communicate their brand, retain members, acquire new ones and deliver digital fitness using the unique power of mobile. With over 2,300 gyms and more than 10M App downloads worldwide, they are leaders in providing marketing-focused, branded apps for gyms. Learn more: www.myfitapp.com

ClubReady
ClubReady is the leading provider of full-suite studio fitness and wellness club management software and services. From CRM to royalty management, multimedia messaging to predictive analytics, the ClubReady Fitness Management Platform helps businesses grow by increasing member engagement, unlocking earning potential, and optimizing member acquisition and retention. Learn more: https://www.clubready.club

Clubessential Holdings LLC
With a global mission across eight brands - Clubessential, ClubReady, Exerp, foreUP, Innovatise, PrestoSports, TAC, and Vermont Systems - Clubessential Holdings offers forward-thinking technology and services which help more than 10,000 customers attract, engage, and retain members and fans for life. Learn more: https://www.clubessentialholdings.com.

Media Contact
Amy Huff
Phone: 513.533.5788 
Email: ahuff@clubessential.com

Related Images






Image 1: ClubReady and myFitApp Power Fitness Businesses


ClubReady and myFitApp partnership gives fitness and health club owners advantages in a rapidly changing market



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


