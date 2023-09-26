When Will Cluey Ltd (ASX:CLU) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Cluey Ltd's (ASX:CLU) future prospects. Cluey Ltd, an educational technology company, provides online tutoring, learning support, and co/extracurricular learning services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The AU$18m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$19m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Cluey's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Consumer Services analysts is that Cluey is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$2.1m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Cluey's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Cluey has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

