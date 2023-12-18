Cluey Ltd's (ASX:CLU) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.8x in the Consumer Services industry in Australia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Cluey Ltd's (ASX:CLU) P/S ratio of 0.4x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

Check out our latest analysis for Cluey

What Does Cluey's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times haven't been great for Cluey as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Cluey will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Cluey would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 15% gain to the company's revenues. The latest three year period has seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, even though the last 12 month performance was only fair. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 0.7% per annum as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 13% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's curious that Cluey's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

Story continues

What Does Cluey's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of Cluey's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Cluey (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.