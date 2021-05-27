Clumio Unveils Clumio Discover, a Next-Gen Cloud Backup Optimization and Visualization Engine for Today’s Cloud-First Enterprise

Enterprises Now Get Much-Needed Data Protection Insights and Visibility Across All AWS Accounts — For No Charge

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio® Inc., the leader in simplifying data protection in AWS, today announced the availability of Clumio Discover, a cloud backup optimization engine that delivers enhanced reporting and deeper visibility into the current and historical status of AWS backups. Clumio Discover addresses a major pain point among today’s cloud-first enterprises: the lack of real-time, accurate visibility into their business’s data protection and compliance status. The new cloud backup optimization engine provides global visibility and actions to optimize existing data protection plans independent of the data protection solution an enterprise uses.



Clumio Discover is also a key addition to Clumio Protect, the industry's first secure air gap backup solution as a service platform for the public cloud. Clumio Protect, recently released on the AWS Marketplace , and Clumio Discover together provide businesses with the information and insights they need to ensure their data is protected and compliant in the public cloud.

“Data protection in the public cloud is broken and getting visibility into the current state is near impossible. Enterprises not only need a solid data protection platform, but they need visibility and insights into what is going on to ensure their data is protected. Enterprises are struggling with expensive, complicated, and cobbled together technology, and they don’t even know if their data is safe or compliant,” said Chadd Kenney, vice president of product, Clumio. “Clumio Discover extends Clumio Protect with better visibility and reporting, providing insights to any AWS customer no matter the size or maturity.”

Clumio Discover: Visibility and Actionable Insights Made Easy

Clumio Discover provides global visibility across AWS accounts in a single view rather than managing data protection at a service level. The offering delivers information in an easy-to-read manner, turning insights into the next best action. Clumio Discover offers the following benefits:

Story continues

Gain Global Visibility Across Accounts/Regions: Examine a satellite view of your entire AWS asset and data protection footprint for Amazon EC2, EBS, RDS, and DynamoDB across all accounts and regions.

Ensure All Data is Protected: Highlight assets that are unprotected and vulnerable to potential data loss including historical analysis and snapshot histograms.

Optimize Your AWS Spend: Optimize and reduce wasted expense by taking action on orphaned snapshots or snapshots being saved outside your retention period.

Identify Top Consumers and Outliers: See reports of largest consumers and percentage change rate spikes.

Review EC2/EBS Cost Analysis and Comparisons: See total monthly spend for AWS EC2/EBS snapshots by account, region, or tag, as well as comparison analysis for cost reduction with Clumio Protect.

Get Quick Access to AWS Snapshots via Simple Calendar View: Find all asset details for AWS snapshots or Clumio backups quickly for fast restore at any point in time using backup history calendar view.

“Clumio provided unique visibility into our AWS environment as well as eliminated the complexities associated with data protection and management,” said Dennis Yang, CIO at Motion Picture Association. “Clumio served up fast audit controls and compliance visibility and reduced our AWS data protection costs by 20 percent. I now sleep better at night and don’t have to worry about AWS asset protection, compliance, and security. At the same time, I’m pleased that my company is now able to focus on core business initiatives and reap the full ROI benefits of our investments in the cloud. It’s a win-win overall.”

Public Cloud: The Way Forward

Today’s enterprises are budgeting more dollars toward the public cloud; Gartner reports that cloud IaaS spending will increase almost 28 percent throughout 2021. In fact, cloud is widely considered the biggest enabler of digital transformation within the enterprise. Cloud services are associated with instant value, easy access to the latest technologies, and a better overall experience with no hardware or software to install or maintain. However, companies often face restore, security, visibility, compliance, and cost-related challenges when moving to and protecting their data within the public cloud.

“Modern enterprises have slowed down on-premises IT spending in favor of accelerating their on-demand cloud services to power their enterprises. Meanwhile, these organizations are operating in an information vacuum when it comes to their cloud data protection investments. Imagine driving a car without a gas gauge and not being able to know when you’re low on gas. That’s the situation many of today’s CIOs are grappling with,” said Enrico Signoretti, senior data storage analyst, GigaOm. “Access to real-time, precise data is key. There should be a simple way to know the overall health of your AWS backup plan. Businesses need to know if they are creating enough snapshots to meet their RPO or if they are creating too many snapshots than required, resulting in wasted expense. Today there is no way to get AWS snapshot footprint info and have a basic understanding of data protection vulnerabilities or cost impact of deleting a snapshot. With Discover, Clumio is addressing these common issues associated with cloud backups — and enabling their customers with a smooth and rapid journey to the public cloud.”

Clumio Discover is available now; try it free here . For more information about Clumio Protect and Clumio Discover, click here .

Learn more about why a cloud-native solution is needed for data protection during an upcoming webinar with Clumio and GigaOm. Click here for details.

Additional Resources

About Clumio

Clumio helps organizations simplify data protection in AWS. Its secure air-gapped SaaS solution enables organizations to achieve stringent compliance requirements, backup, and restore data in minutes, and gain better visibility to optimize cloud storage costs. Join a community of passionate users and try Clumio for free today .

Clumio is a registered trademark of Clumio Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-Clumio websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Media Contacts:

Robin Bulanti

Offleash for Clumio

clumio@offleashpr.com



