Cluster Computing Market Projected to Hit USD 37.73 Billion at a 4.83% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cluster Computing Market : By Service Type, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Vertical, Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 4.83% to attain a valuation of around USD 37.73 Billion by the end of 2030.

Cluster Computing Market Overview:

The cluster computing market outlook appears extremely promising, witnessing increasing numbers of commercial products available. The continually rising automation across industries worldwide would boost the market shares.

Cluster computing is used in various applications ranging from finite element analysis (FEA) for structural optimization and crash simulations to fluid mechanics simulations of combustion processes and battery cooling. Implementing computer networks ensures more than doubled computational performance in engineering and reduced processing times of computational tasks.

Key Players:

Players active in the cluster computing market are

Cray Inc. (US)

Advanced Micro Devices (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Silicon Graphics International Corp. (US)

Hewlett Packard Inc. (US)

Google Inc. (US)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

Dell (US)

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 37.73 Billion CAGR during 2020-2030 4.83% Base Year 2019 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The factors that are liable for the total grossing of the global cluster computing market’s extension are contributed to the economic competitiveness and latest product developments.

This, as a result, enables rapid and efficient adaptations of engineering workflows to new tasks. Cluster computing is extensively implemented in many organizations and IT companies to augment scalability, availability, processing speed, and resource management at economic prices.

Growing applications of cluster computing in solving various complex computational problems create vast market demand. Additionally, the growing use of cluster computing in aerodynamics, astrophysics, and data mining applications boosts market revenues. Also, the increasing need for weather forecasting, image rendering, earthquake simulation, and petroleum reservoir simulation escalates the cluster computing market value.

Cluster computing systems offer better and enhanced performance than mainframe computer networks. Easy to implement and manage, these systems offer high scalability and are able to add resources to the clusters accordingly. Also, computer clusters can be expanded easily by adding several additional computers to the network. It can enhance the availability of superior specifications or additional nodes.

While all these advantages of cluster computing increase market sales, its disadvantages, such as high costs, problems in finding faults, and the requirement for more space, can impede the market growth. Due to its high hardware and design, cluster computing systems are not cost-effective, making it difficult to identify faulty components. Also, the need to manage and monitor more servers increases infrastructure.

High-performance computers (HPC) are one of the key technologies that have become indispensable in life sciences, medical research, and weather forecast, as well as in the digital product development industry. With HPC, industrial players can accelerate the digital prototype constructions can be run through quickly and in a multitude of variants, gaining flexibility and innovative strength.

Cluster computing benefits various industry verticals, such as IT & telecom, automotive, life science, industrial, banking, retail, and others. Developing countries show significant potential for market growth. As cluster computing evolves further, more and more industries will embrace technology to achieve business growth. One of the key commercial applications of cluster computing is the ecommerce industry, where supercomputers and storage networks are imperative.

Market Segments:

The cluster computing market report is segmented based on service types, deployments, organization size, verticals, and regions. By service types, the market is segmented into HPC IAAS, HPC PAAS, data organization, cluster software, and others. Based on deployments, the market is segmented into on-premises and on cloud.

By organization size, the cluster computing market is segmented into large and small business units. On the basis of verticals, the market is segmented into life science, industrial, banking, retail, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Americas, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global market. The growing use of cluster computing in aerodynamics, astrophysics, and data mining applications drives market growth. Besides, the rising demand for cluster computing systems from increasing numbers of research organizations, traders, importers, exporters, suppliers, and the pharmaceutical industry boosts market sales.

Rapid advances in supercomputers and cluster computing technologies boost the market size, attracting huge investments. The US leads the regional market with rising spending in deploying supercomputers and cluster computing. The North American cluster computing market will continue to dominate the global space throughout the assessment period.

The Asia Pacific region is coming up as another lucrative market for cluster computing. High implementations in the burgeoning IT and telecommunication sectors across the region substantiate the cluster computing market shares. Also, the growing demand for high-performance (HP), load-balancing, and high availability (HA) clusters in the rapidly growing e-commerce businesses escalate the cluster computing market value. Furthermore, increasing aerodynamics, astrophysics, and data mining activities influence the cluster computing market revenues.

Competitive Analysis:

Fiercely competitive, the cluster computing market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established accounting for a significant market share. Players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product & technology launches to gain a larger competitive share.

They make substantial investments to transform the consumer and business landscape in the future. Industry players strive to deliver proven, secure, open-standard, and multi-application platforms that can serve as the foundation for various software applications across the grid.

For instance, recently, on Jan.12, 2023, Atos announced that it has received an order to deliver cluster computing from AVL List GmbH (Austria), a leading global mobility technology provider. As per the supply agreement, Atos will deliver a new high-performance computing cluster based on BullSequana XH2000 servers with a five-year maintenance service.

AVL List will rely on Atos' supercomputers for automotive development, simulation, and testing while driving more complex & powerful simulations and optimizing its energy consumption. Atos' supercomputer meets the performance and energy-efficiency requirements, supporting AVL List to simulate and test automotive technologies for safer mobility.

