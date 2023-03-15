CMA partners with Université Laval to train the physician leaders of tomorrow

QUEBEC CITY, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - With health care network managers increasingly required to adapt in an ever-changing field, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is proud to partner with Université Laval for the Programme d'accompagnement en gestion et leadership médical (Medical Management and Leadership Coaching Program). This innovative training is for residents from Quebec medical schools who want to develop their management skills.

By partnering with Université Laval's faculties of medicine and business administration, the CMA is making a concrete contribution to training the next generation of managers and leaders in the medical community. Program participants will acquire knowledge and skills to allow them to be effective leaders for the benefit of patients and Quebec's health network. The program will be held in French.

"The CMA is proud to partner with Université Laval and their two faculties to promote medical leadership," says Dr. Jean-Joseph Condé, CMA spokesperson and board representative for Quebec. "Given the myriad challenges that the medical profession will face in the coming years, more than ever our students, residents, colleagues and patients will need strong, well-equipped physician leaders to ensure the sustainability of our health system. We're happy to be making a tangible, innovative contribution to shaping the future of the medical profession."

"The CMA's support is an important vote of confidence and a testament to the quality of the program. We are very grateful for their support and confident that it will have a positive impact on training accessibility, especially for young leaders," says Dr. Antoine Groulx, program co-director and full professor for the Department of Family and Emergency Medicine at Université Laval's Faculty of Medicine.

The CMA's financial contribution will be used to support residents and make the program more accessible by lowering the cost of registration. Visit the program's webpage to learn more or to register.

Story continues

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement of physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and well-being, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c1166.html