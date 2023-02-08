U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,174.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,191.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,780.00
    +3.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.10
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.20
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0737
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1730
    +0.1010 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,268.14
    +396.22 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.34
    +11.38 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,543.39
    -142.08 (-0.51%)
     

CMA urges all governments to work together to prevent further deterioration of health systems

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today's commitment by the federal government to significantly increase health transfers to provincial and territorial governments is an important step to stabilize and transform our health care systems. The emphasis being placed on primary care, health workers' support and the modernization of health care is welcomed.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has been actively engaging federal and provincial/territorial policy makers on the urgent need for action, including additional and long-term funding combined with a plan to transform the way in which health care is delivered. We need commitments from federal and provincial/territorial governments to come to a common understanding and to agree on decisive actions. Time is not on our side. Each day that goes by without a firm commitment and agreement is a day in which Canadian patients continue waiting without the care they need and where health care workers struggle in an underfunded system.

It is critical that in future conversations and bilateral agreement negotiations, all governments commit to transforming our health systems through shared priorities. The CMA continues to advance key solutions, including enabling the mobility of medical professionals; scaling up collaborative team-based care; creating positive work environments for health workers; and creating a national health data and human resources strategy to address retention, recruitment, deployment and training of health workers. Together, these solutions can be transformative.

We urge Canada's first ministers to continue to work toward productive collaboration to ensure Canadians can receive the health care that they expect and deserve. It is essential that we come together to prevent the deterioration of the health care system. The CMA is ready and willing to support the meaningful change needed to move forward.

Dr. Alika Lafontaine
President, Canadian Medical Association

About the CMA
The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/07/c4986.html

Recommended Stories

  • LIXTE Biotechnology Stock Jumps As Lead Program Shows Cancer Killing Activity In Animal Models

    LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) noted that a team of scientists reported that in three difficult-to-treat cancer types, LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, causes unexpectedly effective cancer cell killing. Most surprisingly, when cancer cells acquire resistance to this combination therapy, they have highly reduced cancer-causing capacity in animal models. This observation indicates that LB-100 combination therapy can force cells to give

  • Sage and Biogen's NDA for Depression Drug Gets Priority Review

    Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and partner, Biogen Inc.'s (BIIB) NDA for zuranolone to treat adults with MDD and PPD accepted by the FDA and granted priority review.

  • Regeneron will accelerate capital spending by at least 40%

    Regeneron anticipates spending will increase to somewhere between $825 million and $950 million this year.

  • WELL Health Announces Support of Ontario Government Initiatives to Reduce Wait Times

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its support for the Government of Ontario's recent plan to expand the delivery of OHIP-covered healthcare services through existing healthcare clinics in Ontario.

  • Cold showers are the hot new thing and research suggests that health benefits outweigh the discomfort

    It's time to turn the temperature down to help clear your mind.

  • Precigen Is Pioneering a Nonsurgical Treatment for a Debilitating Respiratory Disease; Positive Data Released on Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Showed a 50% Complete Response

    New hope may be on the horizon for sufferers of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis, or RRP, a rare and debilitating disease that typically requires patients to undergo multiple surgeries each yea...

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (Corrected)

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 3, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Shannon and I will be your operator for today’s call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please […]

  • Oak Street Health Stock Surges On CVS Interest

    It’s a good day to be in a publicly-traded primary care provider. Oak Street Health shares surged about 30% on Tuesday morning after the Wall Street Journal reported that [CVS Health is nearing a deal](https://www.wsj.com/articles/cvs-nearing-10-5-billion-deal-for-primary-care-provider-oak-street-health-11675727217?mod=hp_lista_pos4) to buy the company for about $39 a share, or $10.5 billion including debt. Oak Street’s peer Cano Health gained about 5% on Tuesday morning. CVS stock was up slight

  • In virtuous cycle, foundation uses drug royalty riches to back new cystic fibrosis drug research in Bay Area

    The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is spinning some of the half-billion dollars it received as part of a royalty deal in 2016 into Bay Area companies looking at ways to tackle persistent infections and perhaps even mutation-fixing cures.

  • Drug companies face COVID cliff in 2023 as sales set to plummet

    Pharmaceutical companies that made billions from the pandemic over the past two years selling vaccines and treatments are now up against a steep COVID cliff and investor pressure to spend their windfalls wisely. Western drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co are estimated to have brought in about $100 billion in revenue from COVID vaccines and treatments in 2022. Company and analyst estimates suggest those sales could fall by nearly two-thirds this year due to built up product inventories around the world including in the countries that pay the most.

  • Texas sues Biden administration for asking pharmacies to fill reproductive health prescriptions

    Texas sued the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday to prevent it from asking pharmacies to fill reproductive health prescriptions. The Biden administration said in July 2022 that refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could be used to terminate a pregnancy could violate federal law, regardless of various state bans on the procedure. This guidance from the Biden administration, which involved roughly 60,000 U.S. retail pharmacies, came days after Biden signed an executive order easing access to services to terminate pregnancies after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortions legal nationwide.

  • CVS Nearing $10.5 Billion Deal for Primary-Care Provider Oak Street Health

    The deal, which could be announced this week, would expand the health insurer and pharmacy chain’s role in medical care.

  • Fruit Cups, Breakfast Sandwiches & More Are Being Recalled for a Scary Reason

    Check your fridge before making a snack today because many common items have just been recalled — and you’ll want to pay attention. The US Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 400 fruit cups, breakfast sandwiches, yogurt, salads, and more due to a possible Listeria contamination. The Baltimore-based company, Fresh Ideation […]

  • Nongshim ramen products face scrutiny after recall over cancer-causing chemical

    The Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) suspended the distribution of the product, recalling a total of 1,000 boxes, local media reported on Jan. 31. The news came following reports that the TFDA intercepted the product after finding 0.075 mg/kg of ethylene oxide (EO), a substance classified as a human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in the product's seasoning packets.

  • Bono Will Be Joe Biden's Guest At State Of The Union Address

    The Irish lead singer of U2 was invited to attend the speech because of his advocacy and philanthropic support for global health and AIDS relief initiatives.

  • AbbVie Aims for New Drugs to Boost Sales as Competitors Target Humira

    The drugmaker is turning to next-generation successors to Humira to replenish billions of dollars in sales that will be lost.

  • CVS Health Continues M&A Spree, As It Is Close To $10B Bet For Oak Street Health

    CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is reportedly close to an agreement to buy primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE: OSH) for about $10.5 billion, including debt. If goes through, the deal could be announced as soon as this week. The Wall Street Journal report added that the companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share. Bloomberg News reported last month that CVS was exploring a deal for Oak Street Health. Oak Street Health runs primary care centers across the U.S. for recip

  • Prosecutor: Lindsay Clancy 'created the situation' to kill her 3 children

    Lindsay Clancy, 32, was arraigned on two charges of murder in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday in the deaths of her children.

  • Roche Touts Positive Crovalimab Data From Late-Stage Study In Rare Blood Condition

    Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) has announced results from the global phase 3 COMMODORE 2 study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of crovalimab in treatment-naive people with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The study met its co-primary efficacy endpoints of transfusion avoidance and control of hemolysis (the ongoing destruction of red blood cells measured by lactate dehydrogenase levels). Also Read: Roche Flags Lower 2023 Sales On Declining Demand For COVID-19 Treatment, Diagnostics.

  • Baby Formula Industry Slammed for Marketing, Lobbying Tactics in WHO Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of infant formula use misleading marketing and aggressive lobbying tactics to drive sales in a $55 billion-a-year industry, according to a three-paper series from the World Health Organization. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes