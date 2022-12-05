U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.84
    -72.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.10
    -482.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,239.94
    -221.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.41
    -2.57 (-3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.00
    -28.60 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.83 (-3.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0495
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    -0.0104 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7650
    +2.4940 (+1.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,979.16
    -115.95 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.90
    -10.32 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

CMA welcomes federal government's investments to support internationally educated health professionals and facilitate labour mobility between jurisdictions in Canada

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) welcomes the federal government's support for internationally educated health professionals and investments in improving the mobility of health care professionals between jurisdictions across the country.

The health care system is in crisis, with patients unable to access timely care and health care providers burning out at a rapid rate. The CMA has long recognized that reducing barriers to practice between jurisdictions is one of many potential solutions to improve access to care and ease the pressure on health professionals.

We are pleased to see this development and hope that it is one of many forthcoming solutions facilitated by government to stabilize our health systems. The CMA is ready and willing to partner with stakeholders to advance health system change for the benefit of patients and providers.

Dr. Alika Lafontaine
President, Canadian Medical Association

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/05/c3307.html

Recommended Stories

  • Anavex's (AVXL) Lead Alzheimer's Drug Meets Study Goal

    Top-line data from a phase IIb/III study shows that Anave's (AVXL) lead drug exhibited statistical and clinical improvement in cognition and function in patients with early Alzheimer's disease.

  • Why Tilray and Other Pot Stocks Jumped Early Monday

    Cannabis investors today are reacting to a historic development in the industry on Friday. Tilray shares soared nearly 12%, while Aurora and SNDL stocks were up between about 6% and 7% in early trading.

  • BEAM Up as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on the IND for BEAM-201

    The FDA lifts the clinical hold on BEAM's investigational new drug application for BEAM-201 to treat relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. Stock up.

  • Verve Slides as FDA Seeks Data Before Allowing Gene-Therapy Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares fell the most in five months, pulling down shares of rival drugmakers, after the biotechnology company said US regulators requested additional information before allowing a test of its gene therapy to begin. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s

  • Is This Biotech Stock a Buy Following a Landmark Approval?

    Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) is a small-cap biotech whose shares have doubled in the past three months. The company can thank the expected and eventual approval of Tzield for that performance. In mid-November, Tzield became the first and only treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the delay of the onset of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients.

  • FDA Takes Tougher Line on Fast-Tracked Drugs

    GSK and Roche have pulled drugs approved on an accelerated basis, while other drugmakers win speedy approvals only after starting confirmatory studies.

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Rising Again. A Winter Wave Could Be Coming.

    Hospitalizations and reported Covid-19 cases are surging, and there is even talk of mask mandates in California if the situation worsens.

  • Dante Labs: Innovating Whole Genome Sequencing

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Until recently, DNA tests have been costly and inaccessible for many individuals, researchers, and clinicians. But, over the past seven years, Andrea Riposati and Mattia Capulli’s global genomics and precision medicine company, Dante Labs, has made these tests more accessible to people all over the world. Dante Labs uses the […]

  • Is Biogen Stock a Buy Now?

    Thanks to well-received clinical trial data for its investigational Alzheimer's therapy, lecanemab, shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are up by more than 51% in the past three months -- and the company hasn't even made a single dollar from the positive findings yet. Including lecanemab, Biogen has a dozen programs in late-stage clinical trials, all but four of which are being developed for indications in neurology. Its areas of focus within neurology are Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, though it also has a trio of programs for multiple sclerosis (MS) in development.

  • Why Shares of Provention Bio Went Up 30.3% in November

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 30.3% in November, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The pharmaceutical company closed out October at $6.94 and opened November at $7. The move up can be directly tied to the approval of Provention therapy Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Nov. 17.

  • Kentucky adds 4,500 new COVID cases as CDC rates more counties at medium community level

    The CDC says more parts of the state are at a medium COVID-19 community level, and 10 Kentucky counties are scored at high.

  • Why You Can’t Find Wegovy, the Weight-Loss Drug

    Novo Nordisk underestimated how big demand for the drug would be and wasn’t ready to make enough to fill the prescriptions that flooded in.

  • Pele says he is ‘strong with a lot of hope’ amid health concerns

    The 82-year-old is in hospital in Sao Paulo.

  • Novartis prostate cancer drug trial meets primary endpoint

    The data will be submitted for regulatory approval next year to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , Novartis said.

  • Los Angeles County considers reinstating indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise

    Los Angeles County is considering implementing an indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb and fears that a "tripledemic" of coronavirus, flu and RSV could strain hospitals. Dr. Jerry Abraham, who heads up vaccine efforts at Kedren Health in South Los Angeles, joins CBS News to discuss the rising cases and what patients and parents need to know.

  • These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

    Less well known pain-inducing conditions include trigeminal neuralgia- often described as an electric shock shooting through the face

  • When 'energy' drinks actually contained radioactive energy

    Refreshingly radioactive? Drink image via www.shutterstock.com.Modern life have you feeling frazzled? Flagging a bit as you rush through your day? Maybe you’re one of the millions of consumers who lean on energy drinks to put a little extra pep in your step. Though emblematic of our time, energy drinks aren’t an invention of the new millennium. People have relied on them to combat fatigue for at least a century. Today, their “energy” typically derives from some type of neurological stimulant tha

  • Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation

    Drug patents don't necessarily spur companies to innovate so much as restrict access to their IP. Andrii Zastrozhnov/iStock via Getty Images PlusBiomedical innovation reached a new era during the COVID-19 pandemic as drug development went into overdrive. But the ways that brand companies license their patented drugs grant them market monopoly, preventing other entities from making generics so they can exclusively profit. This significantly limits the reach of lifesaving drugs, especially to low-

  • The 3 most likely days to die of a heart attack are only weeks away

    The holidays are supposed to be a time that’s merry and filled with joy. But we all know they can be stressful with shopping, bad weather, hectic traveling and all the celebratory food and drink.

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus