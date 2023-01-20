CMA welcomes Ontario enabling health worker mobility, calls for pan-Canadian approach

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ontario government's plan to facilitate health worker mobility is a promising step to improve access to care, an objective the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) has been advocating as a key solution to the current health care crisis.

We urge other provincial and territorial governments to adopt similar strategies, supported by the federal government, recognizing that mobility of the health workforce amongst all provinces/territories is key to addressing the contemporary health care needs of Canadians. We are encouraged that the Atlantic provinces have previously announced their intention to improve inter-provincial mobility of health care workers and that the federal government has been working on ways to support the mobilization of internationally educated health professionals.

The CMA has been advocating for a pan-Canadian licensure model, a more comprehensive approach when compared to regional and provincial models. Within a pan-Canadian licensure model, physicians can practise or train in any Canadian jurisdiction without having to acquire more than one licence or pay additional licensing fees.

At present, physicians in Canada are required to secure individual medical licenses in each respective province or territory where they practise, a costly and time-consuming process that complicates access to care.

The CMA looks forward to reviewing the details of the Ontario legislation once it is tabled as we believe that reducing barriers to health care worker mobility is a necessary step toward improving working conditions for providers and access to care for all patients.

Dr. Alika Lafontaine

President, Canadian Medical Association

About the CMA

The Canadian Medical Association leads a national movement with physicians who believe in a better future of health. Our ambition is a sustainable, accessible health system where patients are partners, a culture of medicine that elevates equity, diversity and wellbeing, and supportive communities where everyone has the chance to be healthy. We drive change through advocacy, giving and knowledge sharing – guided by values of collaboration and inclusion.

