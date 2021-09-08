U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

CMC Energy Services Names New Chief Information Officer

·1 min read

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an eye toward the increasing importance Information Technology plays in the daily lives of customers and employees, CMC Energy Services has named widely respected IT leader Paul Mackay as its first Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

Paul Mackay, Chief Information Officer, CMC Energy Services
"Data and technology empower our people and the customers we serve to accomplish more and Paul's unique expertise will propel CMC forward as we continue to expand our impact," said Tina Bennett, President and CEO. "Paul's deep technology experience will enable CMC to elevate its services to our customers furthering our vision of creating a more livable, sustainable and equitable planet for all."

Mackay, who most recently served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Nassau Financial Group, has a distinguished career developing, implementing and supporting complex infrastructures. He is an innovative leader and problem solver who will help CMC effectively expand its technology services and digital capabilities as its services expand.

"I'm thrilled to join CMC and to support its worthy vision," Mackay said. "I'm optimistic about our ability to use technology to bring innovative solutions to our partners and their customers, which will help them save energy and money."

In addition to his tenure as CTO at Nassau Financial, Mackay also served as Chief Information Officer at Jardine Lloyd Thompson (a British multinational corporation that provides insurance, reinsurance, employment benefits advice and brokerage services) and Towers Watson (a global professional services firm), and as IT director at Denis M. Clayton & Co Ltd. (a London-based reinsurance broker).

About CMC Energy Services

CMC Energy Services is a certified women-owned business (WBENC) that supports more than 30 utility energy efficiency programs, representing residential, low-income, multifamily and commercial markets. To date, CMC has worked closely with major utilities and government agencies across America to provide energy audits to more than 600,000 residences and 50,000 commercial buildings and employs more than 270 people administering energy efficiency programs in 10 states. Its programs provide broad economic, energy, environmental, public health and employment benefits on a national level. It is our goal to see regulators, energy providers, and companies such as ours work together to deliver these results. Most recently, CMC was named one of the Top Workplaces in the Delaware Valley for 2021 and 2020 by the Philadelphia Inquirer and in Connecticut for 2020.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmc-energy-services-names-new-chief-information-officer-301371525.html

SOURCE CMC Energy Services

