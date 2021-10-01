U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy

·5 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FSE:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCZF); (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Advance Notice Policy"), establishing a framework for advance notice of nominations of directors by shareholders of the Company.

The Advance Notice Policy, among other things, seeks to fix a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of the Company must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or certain special meetings of shareholders and sets forth the information required to be provided by a nominee director that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the notice to be in proper written form.

The Advance Notice Policy is intended to, among other things: (i) facilitate an orderly and efficient Annual General or Special Meeting process; (ii) ensure that shareholders receive adequate notice of director nominations and sufficient information regarding all director nominations; and (iii) allow shareholders to cast an informed vote after having been afforded reasonable time for consideration.

The following notice requirements will apply for all Annual General or Special Meetings of shareholders of the Company:

  • In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company not less than 30 nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is called for a date that is less than 50 days after the date (the "Notice Date") on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice by the nominating shareholder may be made not later than the tenth (10th) day following the Notice Date.

  • In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), notice of a director nomination must be given to the Company no later than the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders was made.

  • The Advance Notice Policy is effective immediately and will be placed before shareholders for ratification and approval at the Company's next annual general and special meeting of shareholders (scheduled for December 7, 2021). In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Advance Notice Policy by ordinary resolution, the Advance Notice Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting.

A copy of the Advance Notice Policy, in its entirety, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and included in www.cmcmetals.ca.

About CMC Metals.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage mineral exploration company focused on opportunities in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our silver-lead-zinc projects include Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and the Rancheria South Properties (Rancheria South, Silverknife and Amy). Our polymetallic projects with gold potential include Logjam, Bridal Veil and Terra Nova.

On behalf of the Board:

John Bossio

John Bossio,
Chairman CMC METALS LTD.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc Hons, Dip. Eng
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 670 0019
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 110-175 Victory Ship Way
North Vancouver, BC
V7L 0B2

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca. Also please visit our website at www.cmcmetals.ca for more up-to-date news and information on our projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

SOURCE: CMC Metals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666369/CMC-Metals-Ltd-Adopts-Advanced-Notice-Policy

