CMC Metals Provides Update of Proposed Marketing Activities for Q1-2023

CMC Metals Ltd.
·5 min read
CMC Metals Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(CMCXF:OTCQB) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its proposed marketing activities for Q1-2023.

The Company will be exhibiting and presenting at the following events:

  • Mines and Money, James L. Knight Centre, Miami, USA. February 23-24, 2023.

  • Mineral Investor Forum, Delta Hotel, 75 Lower Simcoe St., Toronto, Canada, March 3-4, 2023

  • Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), Booth # 2113, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 355 Front Street West, Toronto, March 5-8, 2023.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman noted "this is one of our most aggressive public marketing campaigns we have undertaken as a Company. The Board of Directors is committed to maintaining a high level of communication with our shareholders and potential investors. This is especially important for 2023 as we advance exploration on our new silver-lead-zinc targets on the Silverknife project in what we hope will be a highly successful exploration project. In addition, we continue to advance all of our exploration projects continuing our goal to advance a project to drill ready stage every 18-24 months."

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted "We are going to Mines and Money Miami to provide us with exposure to US based funds and investors. This compliments our efforts in 2022 where the Company completed an OTC listing solely for the purpose to help attract US-based investment and following the advice of some of our key investors. We attended a very successful PDAC last year and feel it is important to be a participant in one of the largest mining conferences in the world. In addition, we have always found the Metals Investor Forum events to be well attended by the investment community."

"I would also like to thank our investors for being patient with us. I had the flu for 6 weeks and it affected our ability to get news out. I am now back in full health and am diligently working to review data and ensure all plans are in place for our upcoming season. the Company will have a lot of news updates in the coming weeks on both our results from the 2022 exploration campaign and more specific details on our plans for the upcoming exploration season."

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silverknife project (British Columbia), located in very close proximity to one of the world's highest grade underground silver-lead-zinc mines in the world (owned by Coeur Mining Inc.), the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy claims located 7km west of the Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil, Terra Nova (optioned to Highbank Mining Inc.), and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"
John Bossio, Chairman
CMC METALS LTD.

For Further Information and Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo., MBA, B.Sc.(Hons), Dip. Mine Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (+52) 669 198 8503
kbrewer80@hotmail.com
Suite 1000-409 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

To be added to CMC's news distribution list, please send an email to info@cmcmetals.ca or contact Mr. Kevin Brewer directly.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

SOURCE: CMC Metals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738425/CMC-Metals-Provides-Update-of-Proposed-Marketing-Activities-for-Q1-2023

