CMCC Global raises US$100 mln to launch Hong Kong Web3 fund

Sandal company Birkenstock needs to sell more clogs and boots and boost sales from its own website and boutiques to attract new shoppers amid a cost of living crisis, investors and analysts said before it lists on the New York Stock Exchange next week. Birkenstock is the latest high-profile listing to put investor focus on the initial public offering (IPO) market, which is gradually reopening after two relatively quiet years and a burst of activity in September. And a cost of living crisis - which has seen consumers rein in spending on discretionary items like shoes and clothing in favor of essentials - could be a challenge for the premium footwear company.