CME Group Announces First Trades of Nature-Based Global Emissions Offset (N-GEO) Futures

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Nature-Based Global Emissions Offset (N-GEO) futures have launched and are available for trading. 1,315 total contracts have traded since launching on August 1, equivalent to over 1.3 million environmental offsets, with participation from 10 firms, including Andurand Capital Management, Hartree Partners, Macquarie Group and Vitol.

"N-GEO futures are the latest product we have launched to provide our global clients with a standardized tool for managing the price risks associated with reducing emissions," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy at CME Group. "We are pleased to see early adoption of these new contracts, which will join our GEO futures in helping bring more transparency and efficiency to the voluntary carbon offset market and make it easier for companies and countries to meet their carbon reduction targets."

"We see the N-GEO contract as a milestone in the continued growth of carbon assets and are excited for the opportunity to play a part in supporting the ecosystem of financial solutions that support the development of nature-based emission reduction projects," said Casey Dwyer, Co-Portfolio Manager of the Andurand Climate and Energy Transition Fund.

"We are pleased to participate in CME Group's new N-GEO markets, which have joined the GEO contract in providing a transparent marketplace for environmental risk management strategies," said Ariel Perez, Head of Environmental Products at Hartree Partners. "The path to net-zero carbon will require a variety of innovative solutions, including market-based mechanisms like N-GEO and GEO which help global clients discover price and manage emissions risk more effectively."

"This is another important milestone in the evolution of the voluntary carbon markets," said Erik Petersson, Head of Global Carbon in Macquarie Group's Commodities and Global Markets division. "At Macquarie, we are focused on high-quality carbon offset supply and the provision of market-leading offset solutions to our clients. This new futures product enhances our and our clients' ability to manage price risk around the nature-based solutions portion of the market. We expect this to drive broader participation in the voluntary carbon markets as transparency and liquidity increase."

N-GEO futures are based on eligible voluntary offsets from Agriculture, Forestry, and Other Land Use (AFOLU) projects with additional Climate, Community, and Biodiversity (CCB) accreditation, while GEO futures are based on the CORSIA framework. N-GEO and GEO futures are available for delivery of eligible offset credits and are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/n-geo.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-announces-first-trades-of-nature-based-global-emissions-offset-n-geo-futures-301347484.html

SOURCE CME Group

