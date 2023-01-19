U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,911.87
    -16.99 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,162.11
    -134.85 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,887.90
    -69.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.70
    -14.66 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.38
    +0.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.30
    +19.30 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.28 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3990
    +0.0240 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5140
    -0.2360 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,968.88
    +33.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.26
    +3.84 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

CME Group Announces Record Copper Options Open Interest As Participation Grows Across Base Metals

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest in Copper Options (HX) has reached multiple, back-to-back records, reaching 137,574 contracts on January 18, 2023. Average daily volume (ADV) across the company's Copper Futures and Options complex is at 131,466 contracts month-to-date, up 42% from full-year 2022 ADV. Copper Options ADV is at 12,513 contracts month-to-date, up 410% over last year.

"As market participants navigate ongoing recession risk and China's easing of COVID-19 restrictions, they are increasingly using our Copper Options products to manage potential price moves," said Jin Chang, Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "The base metals industry is increasingly choosing to transact with CME Group for the transparent on-screen liquidity and around the clock access that our markets provide, and we are pleased with the growth we continue to see across our aluminum, copper and battery metals complex."

Five of the top five all-time open interest Copper Options (HX) records occurred over the last five trading days, including:

  • Wednesday, January 11: 119,842 contracts

  • Thursday, January 12: 125,914 contracts

  • Friday, January 13: 128,183 contracts

  • Tuesday, January 17: 133,234 contracts

  • Wednesday, January 18: 137,574 contracts

Global Aluminum Futures (ALI) are also off to a strong start this year, with ADV month-to-date currently at 3,096 contracts, up 85% from full-year 2022 ADV. Copper Options and Aluminum Futures are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit here.

About CME Group
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-announces-record-copper-options-open-interest-as-participation-grows-across-base-metals-301726162.html

SOURCE CME Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Plug Power Stocks All Dropped Today

    Renewable energy stocks sank Thursday morning, and for a variety of reasons. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of charging network operators Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, while hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) continues to give back yesterday's gains, and is in fact down another 7.5% today. Yesterday, if you recall, Plug Power went on something of a wild ride, first rising several percentage points before ending the day with a loss, as investors first reacted to a positive assessment of the company's prospects from The Wall Street Journal -- then seemingly rejected that assessment entirely.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Kinder Morgan's Earnings Soar to End 2022. Time to Buy the Big-Time Dividend Stock?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) ended 2022 on a strong note. Its distributable cash flow was up by a double-digit percentage, fueled partly by improving energy market conditions. As a result, its full-year earnings were also up by a double-digit percentage after adjusting for the positive impact of winter storms in 2021.

  • Dow Jones Falls 225 Points After Jobless Claims; Netflix Earnings Due

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 225 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Netflix earnings are due out after the market close.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped Today

    Electric heavy truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced a new offering for its customers yesterday, but investors are still in a "show me" mode with the start-up as other early-stage electric vehicle (EV) sector companies struggle. Nikola stock is hovering near its all-time low, but has bounced off that bottom to start 2023 with a nearly 10% gain. Investors today are selling some of that bounce, and shares were lower by 5.7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET.

  • Goldman Sachs Is Shutting Down Marcus Personal Loans: 4 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    The black sheep among big banks this earnings season was definitely Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). The Wall Street bank saw its earnings plunge last quarter, as its core investment-banking business ground to a halt amid historically weak numbers of initial public offerings and mergers. In order to diversify away from the volatile investment banking and trading arms, Goldman has tried to cultivate its own consumer banking division under its Marcus brand.

  • CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching CVS Health (CVS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 1 Thing Tilray Investors Need to Brace for This Year

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian cannabis companies have struggled to generate growth, as competition has been rising over the years and there hasn't been enough demand to go around. On Jan. 9, Tilray released its second-quarter earnings numbers, which failed to impress. It only confirms what investors should be getting ready for: the moment that management declares its overly optimistic and ambitious revenue target of $4 billion by 2024 is not attainable.

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and marginally higher expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Carvana Adopts "Poison Pill": What It Means for Investors

    On Jan. 17, the management team for online used car retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) adopted what it calls its "Tax Asset Preservation Plan." In the investing world, such an action is more commonly called a "poison pill," because the plan is structured to prevent anyone new from owning too much Carvana stock. Let's look at how this asset preservation plan works, why Carvana is making the change, and what it could mean for shareholders or potential shareholders.

  • Emerson (EMR) Proposes $7.6B Bid for National Instruments

    Aiming to transform into a global automation company, Emerson (EMR) proposes to acquire National Instruments in a deal with an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.

  • Investors Heavily Search The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Home Depot (HD) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Over a two-year span, investors have watched marijuana stocks go from the buzz of Wall Street to nothing short of a buzzkill. When Democrats took control of both houses of Congress in 2021 and President Joe Biden ascended to the Oval Office, it was believed that cannabis reform was likely.

  • 10 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 value stocks with big buybacks. If you want to see more value stocks with big buybacks, go directly to 5 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks. Value stocks are stocks that arguably trade below their intrinsic value. Although the intrinsic value of a stock is subjective because […]

  • Volta stock surges on Shell’s acquisition of the EV charging company

    EV charging company Volta is being sold to Shell for $0.86 a share, sending Volta stock higher on the news.

  • Is Snap Stock a Buy Under $10?

    In this video, I will talk about Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which saw its stock crash over 70% in 2022. The company's growth is decelerating while expenses have increased, and in an environment where ad spending is low, things could get worse for Snap before they get better.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Medical Properties (MPW) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Enphase (ENPH) Witnesses Increased Demand in the Netherlands

    Enphase (ENPH) witnesses increased demand for its Enphase Energy System in the Netherlands amid rising energy costs.