CME Group Insiders Sold US$19m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CME Group

The Chairman & CEO, Terrence Duffy, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.1m worth of shares at a price of US$204 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$211). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 31% of Terrence Duffy's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in CME Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

CME Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of CME Group shares over the last three months. We note insiders cashed in US$5.0m worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director William Shepard spent US$58k on purchasing shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does CME Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that CME Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$233m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The CME Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for CME Group is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since CME Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CME Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

