U.S. markets open in 7 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,218.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,623.50
    -29.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.90
    -4.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.20
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1553
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,528.18
    -2,057.95 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,314.10
    -18.67 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached 5 Million Contracts in Q3 2021, Up 13% from Q3 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached 5 million contracts in Q3 2021, up 13% year on year.

Reflecting all trading done outside the United States, volume increases were driven by global growth in Interest Rate and Energy products, up 54% and 31% respectively.

"In the third quarter of this year, we saw strong interest across our international client base, especially as clients navigated uncertainty and volatility in global financial and energy markets," said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group. "We are committed to continuing to provide a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace for clients to manage their risk around the clock and around the world."

In Q3 2021, ADV for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) hit 3.6 million contracts, up 15% from Q3 2020. This was due to a strong demand for Interest Rate and Energy products in the region, up 47% and 29% respectively, compared to the same period in 2020.

Asia Pacific Q3 2021 ADV rose to 1.1 million contracts, up 8% from Q3 2020 and driven by 78% growth in Interest Rate products and 46% growth in Energy products in the region.

Latin America ADV grew to 119,000 contracts in Q3 2021, up 32% from the corresponding period in 2020. This was led by 117% growth in Interest Rate products, 25% growth in Energy products and 11% growth in Equity products and in the region.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 17.8 million contracts during Q3 2021, up 14% from the same period last year.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-international-average-daily-volume-reached-5-million-contracts-in-q3-2021-up-13-from-q3-2020-301398814.html

SOURCE CME Group

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock slips on report chip shortage may impede iPhone production

    MARKET PULSE Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares declined in the extended session Tuesday following a report that the tech giant is expected to cut iPhone production because of the ongoing global chip shortage. Apple shares declined 1% after hours, following a 0.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Airbnb has no ‘direct competition’: analyst

    Cowen Managing Director Kevin Kopelman&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to break down the unprecedented growth from Airbnb that has led to an upgrade by Cowen, the evidence that supports this upgrade, and the state of competition in the hospitality industry.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    For investors seeking the best returns, the decision of where to put the initial investment typically comes down to two choices. Put all the eggs in one big basket, and buy into the market’s giant corporations, the trillion-dollar companies with famously high share prices and a track record of steady growth – or to buy low, find a group of low-cost stocks in companies with sound business footings and high potential upside. It all comes down to just how much of a return do you want. The market's

  • Why Lithium Americas and Standard Lithium Stocks Jumped Today

    Smaller lithium stocks are attracting greater investor interest as underlying companies make progress.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Apple iPhone Woes; Market Rally Fizzles Again Despite Tesla, Upstart

    Futures fell on an Apple iPhone production report. The market rally closed poorly, despite Upstart and more making strong moves.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Qualcomm Stock Is Rising After Its Board Approved a Huge Buyback Plan

    The mobile chip maker said its board had approved a new $10 billion buyback plan, which is effectively immediately.

  • IBM Will Complete Its Spinoff of Kyndryl in November. What to Know.

    The combined dividend of the two separate companies will be no less than IBM's pre-spinoff dividend, according to a filing.

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • Apple’s Suppliers Drop as Chip Crunch to Hit IPhone Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s suppliers dropped Wednesday after Bloomberg reported the tech giant is likely to slash its iPhone 13 production target for 2021 due to chip shortages, citing people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Si

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • Why InMode Stock Popped Today

    What happened  Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) leaped 8.6% on Tuesday after the medical technology specialist boosted its full-year financial forecast.  So what InMode anticipates third-quarter revenue of $93.

  • What is the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency?

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down what crypto investors need to know about Shiba Inu.&nbsp;

  • R.R. Donnelley Stock Jumps 38% on a Big Buyout Offer

    Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) popped this morning after the printing and marketing company received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for a price that represents a whopping 52% jump from the stock's Monday's closing price. R.R. Donnelley shares were trading up 38% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT. In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 12, R.R. Donnelley revealed it has received a nonbinding offer from Chatham Asset Management to acquire the company at a price of $7.50 per share.

  • Sarepta Stock Sinks After Announcing a Stock Sale. It’s the Latest ‘Bad’ News.

    Sarepta Therapeutics stock is falling after the biotech company said it would sell more stock and provided an update on product revenue. Sarepta said that it would post third-quarter sales of $166.9 million. Sarepta stock gained 4.1% in regular trading hours Tuesday.