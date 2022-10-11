U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached 6.1 Million Contracts in Q3 2022, Up 21% from Q3 2021

·3 min read

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) reached 6.1 million contracts in Q3 2022, up 21% year on year.  Reflecting all trading reported from outside the United States, volume was driven largely by 36% growth in Foreign Exchange products, a 32% increase in Interest Rate products and a 25% growth in Equity Index products.

"Market conditions in the third quarter of the year continued to create a heightened need for risk management globally as clients worked to navigate volatility caused by ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty," said Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities, Options and International Markets, CME Group. "We saw a considerable uptick in volumes outside of the U.S. in Q3 year on year, and we are committed to working with clients in these regions and beyond to provide them with the tools to manage their risk going forward."

In Q3 2022, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV reached 4.2 million contracts, up 14% from Q3 2021. This was driven by a strong performance in Interest Rate and Foreign Exchange products in the region, up 30% and 29% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Asia Pacific ADV reached 1.6 million contracts in Q3 2022, up 41% year on year. This was driven by 66% growth in Foreign Exchange products, 64% growth in Equity Index products and 39% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Latin America ADV grew to 155,000 contracts in Q3 2022, up 31% from Q3 2021. This was led by 49% growth in Equity products and 31% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 22.4 million contracts in Q3 2022, up 26% over the same period in 2021. This increase was largely driven growth in Equity Index products, up 46%, Foreign Exchange products, up 41%, and Interest Rate products, up 28%.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-international-average-daily-volume-reached-6-1-million-contracts-in-q3-2022--up-21-from-q3-2021--301644841.html

SOURCE CME Group

