CME Group Reports 2021 Annual, Q4 and Monthly Market Statistics

·5 min read
In this article:
- Overall ADV reached a record 19.6 million contracts in 2021, up 3% for the year and up 26% for both Q4 and the month of December

- Interest Rate futures and options ADV up 15% for the year, 56% in Q4, and 41% in December

- SOFR contracts saw triple-digit gains

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2021 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 19.6 million contracts during the year, an increase of 3% over 2020. ADV increased 26% in both the fourth quarter and the month of December, to 20.5 million contracts and 18 million contracts, respectively. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Full-year 2021 highlights across asset classes include:

  • Interest Rate futures and options growth of 15%, including the following records:

  • Equity Index futures and options records, including:

  • Record Bitcoin ADV of 10,105 contracts, an increase of 13%

  • ADV outside the United States increased 4% to 5.5 million contracts, including 5% growth in Asia, 5% in Latin America and 3% in EMEA

Q4 2021 highlights across asset classes include:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 56% to 9.8 million contracts, including:

  • Energy ADV increased 16% to 2.3 million contracts

  • Equity Index ADV increased 15% to 6 million contracts

  • Options ADV increased 58% to 3.7 million contracts

  • Record Micro Bitcoin futures ADV of 24,534 contracts

December 2021 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional December year-over-year product highlights include:

  • Equity Index ADV grew 45%

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 41%

  • Energy ADV increased 5%

  • Micro Products ADV

  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 31% to $257B, U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 13% to $97B, and European Repo ADNV increased 1% to €257B

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-reports-2021-annual-q4-and-monthly-market-statistics-301453099.html

SOURCE CME Group

