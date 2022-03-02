U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

CME Group Reports February 2022 Monthly Market Statistics

- Overall ADV increased 19% year-over-year

- Equity Index ADV grew 46%, driven by growth of Micro E-mini contracts

- SOFR futures and options reach new records for ADV and OI

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its February 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 19% to 29 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

February 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional February product highlights compared to February 2021 include:

  • Equity Index ADV increased 46%

  • Agricultural ADV increased 18%

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 13%

  • Options ADV increased 20%

  • Foreign Exchange ADV increased 8%

  • Energy ADV increased 5%

  • Micro Products ADV

  • ADV outside the United States increased 22% to 8.3 million contracts, including 33% growth in Asia, 31% in Latin America and 18% in EMEA

  • BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) reached a record €336B, U.S. Repo ADNV reached $281B and U.S. Treasury ADNV reached $154B

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-reports-february-2022-monthly-market-statistics-301493679.html

SOURCE CME Group

