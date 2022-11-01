U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

CMEC Copyright Consortium and National Education Organizations Release New Edition of Copyright Matters!

·3 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - A new edition of an important copyright resource for teachers has just been released by the Copyright Consortium of the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC), the Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF/FCE), and the Canadian School Boards Association (CSBA).

Copyright Matters! provides practical information for Canadian teachers on their rights and responsibilities regarding the use of copyright-protected materials in educational institutions. The 5th edition includes new information on copyright and online learning, and is now available as an online resource and for download at www.copyrightmatters.ca.

"The education ministers belonging to the Consortium are pleased to be making this resource available, as it provides essential copyright information for teachers to guide their use of copyright-protected materials in their lessons," said the Honourable Becky Druhan, Chair of the CMEC Copyright Consortium and Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development in Nova Scotia. "Consortium-member ministries of education are responsible stewards of copyright and, as such, view copyright compliance as a priority. Over the years, Copyright Matters! has become a key publication for furthering educators' understanding of copyright."

"For teachers across Canada, Copyright Matters! is an important resource that helps them to navigate copyright law and identify what materials they can use in the classroom," said Sam Hammond, President of the CTF/FCE. "The fair dealing guidelines that are used in Canada ensure that the teaching profession is well-equipped to create lessons that not only help educate students and broaden their perspectives, but also respect the rights of artists and publishers."

"School boards are pleased to partner with provincial and territorial ministries and teachers' federations to offer this new edition of Copyright Matters!," said Alan Campbell, President of CSBA. "While it is primarily for teachers, we have found that students, families, and education administrators also find the publication useful. It has proven indispensable for those wishing to know copyright law and how it applies in an education setting."

About the CMEC Copyright Consortium

Founded in 1967, CMEC is the collective voice of Canada's ministers of education. It provides leadership in education at the pan-Canadian and international levels and supports provincial and territorial governments in the exercise of their exclusive jurisdiction over education. Established in 1999, the CMEC Copyright Consortium is composed of the ministers of education of all provinces and territories, with the exception of Quebec. The consortium works to advance copyright policies at the federal government level and to provide support to educators in their use of copyright-protected materials. For more information on CMEC and copyright, visit www.cmec.ca/copyrightinfo.

About the CTF/FCE

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers' organizations that represent over 365,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 32 million educators. For more information relating to the CTF/FCE and copyright, visit www.ctf-fce.ca/categories/copyright/.

About CSBA 

CSBA represents elected governing school board members from provincial school boards associations across Canada. CSBA advocates for advances in public education for millions of students in the public education system, and promotes the value of locally elected school boards. CSBA also works with education partners across the country to support students, schools, and communities with a democratically elected voice of community members. For more information related to CSBA and copyright, visit www.cdnsba.org/copyright-matters/.

SOURCE Council of Ministers of Education, Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c4199.html

