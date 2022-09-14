U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

CMG Financial Named a Best Mortgage Company to Work for Once Again

CMG Financial
·3 min read

CMG Financial Named a Best Mortgage Company to Work for Once Again

CMG Financial Named a Best Mortgage Company to Work for Once Again
CMG Financial Named a Best Mortgage Company to Work for Once Again

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a Best Mortgage Company to Work For. On Sept. 4, 2022, Wells Fargo's Equity Research Division put out an Industry Update titled, "The Best Mortgage Company to Work for Is...". The annual report analyzes and ranks the nation's top 25 non-bank mortgage companies based on employee feedback in a variety of categories. This year, CMG Financial was ranked number two, just behind Veterans United but much higher than many notable industry names, including Guaranteed Rate, Movement Mortgage, Caliber Home Loans, and Better.com.

"Results of the analysis indicate that many of the mortgage lenders that were better ranked are smaller and privately owned," notes CFA, CPA, and Wells Fargo Equity Analyst, Michael Kaye.

The companies were rated based on three statistics: employee overall satisfaction, the percentage of employees who would recommend their company to a friend, and the percentage of employees who approve of their company's leader. CMG Financial stood out with 4.3 stars, 91% who would recommend it to a friend, and 96% who approve of CEO Chris George.

CMG makes exhaustive efforts to ensure employee success and satisfaction by offering location flexibility, generous PTO, company-paid paternity and maternity leave, 401(k) matching, and equal pay. CMG Financial also provides reduced pricing on employee home loans, free 24/7 access to licensed mental health clinicians, and paid-on-the-job training and tuition reimbursement. Additionally, CMG Financial has unique proprietary products like HomeFundIt™ and the All In One Loan™ to help originators reach more clients and help more buyers achieve the American Dream.

"You ask anybody that works here, we are a family," says CMG Loan Officer, Tim Loss, NMLS 187037. "The ability to communicate with the underwriters on a loan officer level to problem solve challenging loans. It doesn't stop with operations - I have access to upper management right on my cell phone, and when you call, they really pick up the phone. The difference between CMG and other companies is they actually listen when you have something to say."

"I have always considered myself a top producer, but upon joining CMG in 2017 I realized I was among the best of the best," writes Don Blaize, CMG Branch Manager/Area Sales Manager, NMLS 18488. "Since joining, my production has more than doubled! I closed out 2021 with over $90 million in funded volume, while managing a branch that has done over $220 million in 2021. I can say that CMG gives every loan officer, manager, and support staff the tools to be successful. CMG is a company built by producers and made for producers."

If you're interested in joining team CMG or would like to learn more about our benefits, visit https://www.cmgfi.com/careers.

###

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:  
Annaugh Madsen 
Phone: (667) 260-6360 
Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


