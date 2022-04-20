CMG Financial Welcomes David Crowder, Area Sales Manager

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, celebrates the recent hire of David Crowder, Area Sales Manager, NMLS# 503134. A seasoned originator with over 18 years of experience in the mortgage industry, David will be a strong presence in the growth of CMG's Midwestern branches. Right now, the midwestern market accounts for nearly a quarter of the nation's total existing home sales.

After spending nine years with BMO Harris Bank, David continued his mortgage career with Wells Fargo and then Fifth Third Bank. Later, he took a role as Area Sales Manager at TCF Home Loans before joining CMG Financial in late 2021. David comes highly endorsed in lending and management skills. He has also been recognized for his knowledge of credit. His combination of skills and experience make him a great asset for CMG Financial's Midwestern expansion.

"I am truly excited to join the CMG Financial family and looking forward to the opportunity to grow CMG Financial in the Chicago market," said David. "After being in the bank environment for well over a decade, I look forward to providing more homeownership to borrowers with the suite of products and programs that we have, as well as with my team providing an extraordinary experience with top notch customer service.

"We are thrilled to have David Crowder's expertise and leadership here on the CMG team in Chicago," said Tim Quinlan Sr., Vice President-Midwest Regional Sales Leader - Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri. "He is so very well respected in the industry, and this is an incredible duo with David and CMG."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

