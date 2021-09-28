U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.62
    -89.49 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,320.61
    -548.76 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,558.18
    -411.79 (-2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.90
    -44.10 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.84
    -0.61 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    -15.60 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    +0.0360 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0171 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4810
    +0.5030 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,205.45
    -1,931.75 (-4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.25
    -40.89 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

CMG Financial Welcomes Jas Sohal, Regional Vice President Retail - Northern California and Northern Nevada

CMG Financial
·2 min read

Jas Sohal CMG Financial

Jas Sohal CMG Financial
Jas Sohal CMG Financial
Jas Sohal CMG Financial

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced today the hire of Jas Sohal, Regional Vice President of Northern California and Northern Nevada. Jas has extensive experience throughout this critical region and will be an integral part of CMG Financial's retail leadership team.

Jas Sohal has over 18 years of financial services experience, most recently serving as Regional Manager at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. He's also held management positions at other regional and local lenders including JP Morgan Chase & Co, First Cal, Stearns Lending, and CitiBank. With experience on both the origination and leadership side, Jas understands what it takes to successfully manage high-producing teams and give them the tools they need to succeed.

"Working with a direct lender like CMG Financial means my team will be able to offer best-in-class service and unique loan products like the All In One Loan and HomeFundIt," said Jas Sohal in a statement. "When a lender can offer their clients more, it sets them apart in today's crowded market."

"Outstanding regional leadership has been a hallmark of CMG's phenomenal retail growth," said Chip Larson, Western Divisional Vice President, Retail Lending. "Jas Sohal has a long and consistent history of growing sustainable production in the markets he has managed. We are excited to welcome Jas to the CMG Western Division and look forward to continued expansion within his crucial region."

###

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:
Madelynn Graham
Phone: 443.455.1137
Email: madelynng@cmgfi.com

Related Images






Image 1: Jas Sohal CMG Financial


Jas Sohal Regional Vice President, Northern CA/Northern NV, CMG Financial



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Trading Lower Today

    The bank has been dealing with some regulatory setbacks, as well as a lower analyst rating this morning.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • Ignore GameStop: Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    The COVID-19 pandemic shifted much of retail activity to online marketplaces, much to the chagrin of traditional brick-and-mortar stores like GameStop. Shares of GameStop have soared more than 1,900% in the past year. There remains a long road ahead before GameStop can recover from its woes.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • Here's Why We Think Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • New Investor? 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Whether you're a new investor or a seasoned professional, there is only one reason to buy individual growth stocks: You want to beat the market. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar healthcare industry. More importantly, Teladoc leans on a provider network of over 50,000 clinicians, with expertise in over 450 sub-specialties, making it the most comprehensive telehealth solution available.