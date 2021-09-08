U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

CMHA to host all-party panel on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association | Association canadienne pour la santé mentale
·2 min read

Toronto, ON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ADVISORY

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is hosting a free, virtual discussion on mental health during the campaign period for the 44th federal election with award-winning journalist, André Picard, and candidates from all parties with seats in the House of Commons.

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the mental health and well-being of Canadians. Even before the pandemic, one in five Canadians experienced a mental illness or a mental health issue in any given year.

This federal election presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make meaningful and lasting reforms to Canada’s mental health system.

This event, held on World Suicide Prevention Day, is an opportunity for people to hear from candidates what steps each party take to ensure everyone can get timely access to the mental health support and treatment they need, no matter where they live.

EN/FR simultaneous interpretation will be provided.

Register here now.

With generous support from our community partner Rogers tv, and digital media partner Daily Hive.

Time & time: September 10th, 2-3pm EDT

Moderator: André Picard, Award-Winning national health journalist

Speakers:

  • Honourable Patty Hajdu, former Minister of Health and candidate for the Liberal Party of Canada in the riding of Thunder Bay-Superior North (ON)

  • Todd Doherty, candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada in the riding of Cariboo-Prince George (BC)

  • Don Davies, candidate for the New Democratic Party of Canada in the riding of Vancouver Kingsway (BC)

  • Dr. Jennifer Purdy, candidate for the Green Party of Canada in the riding of Kanata-Carleton (ON)

  • Luc Thériault, candidate for the Bloc Québécois in the riding of Montcalm (QC)

With remarks from Margaret Eaton, National CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

About the Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. To learn more, please visit www.cmha.ca

To learn more about the Canadian Mental Health Association’s campaign for Free Mental Health Care Now please visit www.MentalHealthCareNow.ca.

-30-

CONTACT: Katherine Janson Canadian Mental Health Association | Association canadienne pour la santé mentale 647-717-8674 kjanson@cmha.ca


