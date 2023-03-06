CMHC Board of Directors Members Re-Appointed

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), today announced the re-appointment of André Hébert and Gordon Laing to the CMHC Board of Directors.

Mr. Hébert is re-appointed for a two-year term, ending on February 26, 2025. He was first appointed to CMHC's Board of Directors in February 2019. He will continue to serve as Chair of the Risk Management Committee.

Mr. Laing is re-appointed for a three-year term ending February 2, 2026. He was first appointed in December 2018. He will continue to serve as Chair of the Board's Audit Committee.

"I am pleased to announce the re-appointment of André Hébert and Gordon Laing to the CMHC Board of Directors. Their experience, knowledge and dedication will surely continue to be instrumental in our government's work towards achieving suitable housing for all Canadians," said the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.

"I'm very grateful to have André and Gordon continue to be part of our Board of Directors. Both bring a great deal of experience from their respective fields which help us move forward in helping to ensure that all Canadians have homes that meet their needs and that they can afford," said Derek Ballantyne, Chair, CMHC Board of Directors.

