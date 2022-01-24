U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

CMHF Supports Mental Health During Pandemic With Free MindFit Toolkit

·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - With so many families across Canada experiencing pandemic related mental health challenges, the Canadian Men's Health Foundation (CMHF), launched its new MindFit Toolkit in collaboration with TELUS Health a free, online resource with tools to help men and their families manage mild to moderate stress and anxiety.

Government of British Columbia, CMHF, TELUS Health Logos (CNW Group/Canadian Men&#39;s Health Foundation)
Government of British Columbia, CMHF, TELUS Health Logos (CNW Group/Canadian Men's Health Foundation)

The Canadian Men's Health Foundation has launched its new MindFit Toolkit in collaboration with TELUS Health.

In a 2021 Statistics Canada survey, one in four adults screened positive for symptoms of depression, anxiety or posttraumatic stress disorder during the pandemic. These numbers were up from one in five in a 2020 survey. Psychologists are reporting that chronic stress can lead to symptoms of mental and cognitive fatigue, such as a decline in motivation, focus, energy, and brain function.

"Oftentimes men are more hesitant to get help for mental health challenges, and this is concerning at a time where stress and anxiety are at an all-time high," says TC Carling, CMHF President & CEO. "The MindFit Toolkit was created to provide men and their families with simple, credible and scientifically-backed actions they can take to prioritize their mental health during a very difficult time for all of us."

"I've heard men say how hard it can be to reach out for support when struggling or feeling alone," said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "I'm grateful that this new resource will help men take steps towards better mental health."

The Toolkit includes a health check questionnaire for men to complete, so they can receive a score with recommended next steps. In addition, booking a virtual appointment with a caring, provincially licensed TELUS Health MyCare™ mental health counsellor is also an option.

As part of the launch, CMHF is collaborating with TELUS Health and providing TELUS Health MyCare mental health counselling sessions at no cost to eligible MindFit Toolkit users.

"We are proud to collaborate with CMHF to ensure more men have access to professional help, like counseling offered through TELUS Health MyCare when and where they need it most," says Chris Engst, Managing Director of TELUS Consumer Health. "Taking that first step and seeking support is not an easy one, but it can make all the difference."

Tailored for men, the MindFit Toolkit was created with the help of psychologists, and audio exercises are narrated by Canadian professional and elite athletes who have added their influential voices to the content to engage more men across Canada.

The MindFit Toolkit is now available at no cost at www.menshealthfoundation.ca. Available tools include:

  • MindFit Minutes Series: audio exercises to take power over the present moment and strengthen mental health guided by CMHF Champions' Jim Hughson, Trevor Linden, Shea Emry and Simon Whitfield.

  • Men's Soundscapes: a narrated journey with relaxing sounds of enjoyable activities, like the hum of a distant lawnmower and swoosh of a perfect golf swing.

  • Anxiety Screening Tool: a series of five questions to help men see where they stand when it comes to anxiety, and connect them with a counsellor when needed.

Start using the MindFit Toolkit today at www.menshealthfoundation.ca or follow @dontchangemuch on social media and use #MindFitToolkit to help spread the word.

About Canadian Men's Health Foundation

Canadian Men's Health Foundation (CMHF) is a national, not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire Canadian men and their families to live healthier lives. The statistics around men's health in Canada are alarming; 70% of men's health problems can be prevented by adopting healthy lifestyles. Learn more at MensHealthFoundation.ca, YouCheck.ca and DontChangeMuch.ca.

About TELUS Health MyCare

As a leading virtual care provider in Canada, TELUS Health MyCare is improving the lives of people in Canada by providing enhanced access to personalized, holistic and high-quality care. The TELUS Health MyCare app enables users to access a robust suite of health and well-being services and tools, from the convenience of their smartphone, to improve their overall health, consult with a locally licensed physician in numerous languages, and book appointments with professional mental health counselors and registered dieticians.

SOURCE Canadian Men's Health Foundation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/24/c6355.html

