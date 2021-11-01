U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

CMI Financial Group reaches $1billion in mortgage fundings

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - CMI Financial Group (CMI), Canada's premier private mortgage lender, announced today that it has surpassed $1 billion in mortgage fundings since 2015. In the span of just over 15 years, CMI has grown from a family-owned mortgage brokerage to become Canada's largest private residential mortgage lender by new originations, and one of the country's top non-bank financial services provider.

CMI Financial Group (CNW Group/CMI Financial Group)
CMI Financial Group (CNW Group/CMI Financial Group)

"We are excited and extremely proud to reach this incredible milestone," said Bryan Jaskolka, CMI founder and CEO. "This is a true team achievement and the culmination of our collective mission to provide a client experience that is unmatched in our industry. It recognizes our commitment to providing flexible, customized lending solutions to a diverse range of borrowers, while providing investors and advisors with compelling, high-quality real-estate backed alternative investment products."

It's been a banner year for CMI, which has been recognized as a driving force within the Canadian private lending industry. In recognition of its exceptional business growth, CMI received the 2021 CanadianSME National Business Award for Fastest Growing Company and earned a place on the Report on Business (ROB) 2021 ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. CMI was also named to the Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP) Best Mortgage Employers 2021 list in recognition of its exceptional employee experience. This is the second consecutive year CMI has ranked among Canada's Top Growing Companies and the third consecutive year it has earned a place among Canada's Best Mortgage Employers.

"This milestone achievement is the realization of our founding vision to make the private market more accessible to marginalized borrowers in a fair, transparent and ethical manner," added Jaskolka. "We have the best team in the business, and together we scaled that vision to become Canada's pre-eminent private residential mortgage originator. We remain steadfastly committed to furthering the evolution and reputation of the private lending industry for the benefit of borrowers, brokers and investors alike."

About CMI Financial Group (CMI)

Founded in 2005 as a family-owned mortgage brokerage, CMI Financial Group (CMI) has grown to become a multi-faceted award-winning leader in the Canadian non-bank financial services market. Comprised of four sub-brands – Canadian Mortgages Inc. (CMI), CMI Mortgage Investments, CMI MIC Funds and CMI Mortgage Servicing – it is one of Canada's fastest-growing companies. CMI was named to Maclean's prestigious Growth List (formerly the Growth 500 list) in both 2019 and 2020, and to the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for 2020 and 2021. A premier private lender with more than $1 billion in mortgage fundings, CMI is also one of Canada's largest private mortgage investment providers with over $400 million in assets under management.

SOURCE CMI Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c1181.html

