U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.05
    -31.92 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,542.98
    -367.87 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,030.13
    -64.98 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.35
    -14.93 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.19
    +1.01 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.24 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4230
    -0.1120 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2355
    +0.0066 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6700
    +0.4620 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,915.77
    -271.68 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.28
    -10.38 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

CMIT Solutions Kicks Off 2023 With Ranking on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® List

·3 min read

CMIT Solutions Ranked as a top provider in 'Tech Businesses' Category as a MSP

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMIT Solutions was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For the 12th year in a row, the IT services company has found itself earning a spot on this list. This achievement by CMIT Solutions highlights the successful growth of the company in 2022.

CMIT Solutions (PRNewsfoto/CMIT Solutions)
CMIT Solutions (PRNewsfoto/CMIT Solutions)

"Our goal is to continue supporting businesses by providing them with the best-in-class IT services and cybersecurity solutions," said Roger Lewis, CEO of CMIT Solutions. "With an expansive network of trusted franchise locations across the country rallying around our 200M MSP vision, we have been able to achieve rapid growth and we are flourishing in the tech industry. We provide a proven system for an entrepreneur to open a business and maximize their chances of success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula also continues to evolve. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The past year has been really transformative for franchises, shining a light on the unique challenges and changes that have shaped the franchise industry; this list is reflective of the franchisors who have adapted and evolved to meet those obstacles," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "Each company on this year's list embodies what it means to be a successful franchise built upon entrepreneurial-forward individuals."

CMIT Solutions offers a broad spectrum of IT services including computer monitoring, help desk, back-up and recovery, and cybersecurity, along with quick response onsite services when unexpected IT issues occur. CMIT Solutions has carved out its niche as an industry innovator that specializes in working with the small to mid-sized business community. Combining this with the company's leading technology partners gives the SMB community an edge in today's increasingly challenging marketplace.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. CMIT Solution's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view CMIT Solutions in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on January 10th.

For more information about available franchise opportunities, visit cmitfranchise.com/.

About CMIT Solutions

CMIT Solutions LLC (CMIT) is a leading Managed Services Provider (MSP) franchisor delivering information technology (IT) and cybersecurity solutions to businesses. Through a large network of enterprise-class technology resources, the company supports businesses anywhere in the United States and Canada, and its locally owned franchise model enables CMIT to serve customers through high-trust, direct relationships. CMIT offers a wide variety of services and products, including IT management and maintenance, cybersecurity monitoring, help desk support, data backup and recovery, and more. The organization has ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list for eight consecutive years and is designated as a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute. For more information on CMIT, please visit cmitsolutions.com.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For 43 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide.

To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmit-solutions-kicks-off-2023-with-ranking-on-entrepreneur-magazines-franchise-500-list-301724952.html

SOURCE CMIT Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago

    The ideal candidate is expected to operate with "discretion."

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • Amazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 People

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has started its biggest-ever round of jobs cuts — a culling that will ultimately affect 18,000 workers around the globe. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets WrapInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsAmazon beg

  • Consumer-Staple Stocks Lead Market Decline Wednesday

    Shares of consumer-staples companies led stock-market declines on Wednesday. Consumer staples were the worst-performing sector of the S 500, down 1.7%. Among the biggest decliners within the sector: + **Kraft Heinz:** -5.1% + **General Mills:** -3% + **Conagra Brands:** -3% + **Hormel Foods:** -2.9% + **Campbell Soup:** -2.7% Last year, consumer staples were among the top performers as investors turned to defensive stocks to weather the market turmoil. The idea is that consumer staples' earnings

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Altria (MO) Troubled by High Costs, Soft Smokeable Volumes

    Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house — and I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 — how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind, however, that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky — if you were to become separated from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or [have] done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental — it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • $90,000 to $900,000: Pay transparency laws usher in baffling pay ranges in job postings

    There are many reasons why pay ranges in job postings can vary by a six-figure span.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • U.S. manufacturing output tumbles in December

    Production at U.S. factories fell more than expected in December and output in the prior month was weaker than previously thought, indicating that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum as higher borrowing costs hurt demand for goods. Manufacturing output dropped 1.3% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would decline 0.3%.

  • Microsoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go Deeper

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to cut jobs in a number of engineering divisions on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, joining the ranks of technology giants that are scaling back as the industry prepares for a prolonged slump in demand.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower a

  • Americanas Scandal Pits Brazil’s Billionaires Against Each Other

    (Bloomberg) -- The accounting scandal at retailer Americanas SA is getting personal for Brazil’s business elite, with billionaires facing off in court as market losses pile up.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugl

  • Microsoft will lay off 10,000 workers. If you get fired from your tech job, what should be your next move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. Microsoft Corp. confirmed plans on Wednesday to lay off some 10,000 workers, equivalent to around 5% of the company’s global workforce. Before that latest announcement, more than 25,000 global tech sector employees have been laid off in the first few weeks of 2023, according to data compiled by the Layoffs.fyi website.

  • Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight: Microsoft joins Coinbase, Cisco, Amazon, Salesforce, Intel, Google, HP

    Microsoft joined other tech giants in the layoffs spotlight, with the software maker confirming plans to lay off about 10,000 workers.

  • Microsoft to Lay Off 10,000 Workers as Slowdown Hits Software Business

    The company is the latest tech titan to announce an additional round of cuts amid concerns about the health of the global economy.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftInvestors Seek to Pull $20 Billion From Core Real Estate FundsApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality

  • China's BYD takes cautious approach to U.S. in global EV push

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD is embarking on a rapid global expansion to challenge Tesla but for now it's stuck in the slow lane on its rival's home turf. While BYD has not fully articulated its global ambitions in public, a concerted worldwide push has become the single most important strategic focus for China's biggest EV maker, four sources familiar with BYD management's thinking said. Besides a drive into some European markets already underway, BYD spent much of last year conducting a study on how to set up a U.S. distribution network for its latest electric models, two of the sources said.