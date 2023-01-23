U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,035.49
    +62.88 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,753.63
    +378.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,393.72
    +253.29 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.49
    +27.16 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.95
    +0.31 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.35 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5300
    +0.0460 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6360
    +1.0970 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,092.22
    +237.10 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.85
    +5.27 (+1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

CMLS Financial partnership with New York-based advisory firm, Skyhawk Capital Advisors

CMLS Financial Ltd.
·3 min read
CMLS Financial Ltd.
CMLS Financial Ltd.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest commercial real estate finance companies, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with, and investment in, Skyhawk Capital Advisors. Skyhawk Capital Advisors is based out of New York and is an independent advisory and capital markets firm focused exclusively on the real estate sector in the U.S.

CMLS Advisory, the advisory arm of CMLS Financial led by Pierre Bergevin has been expanding its services to meet the ever-increasing and complex needs of our clients, specifically in providing unconflicted, bespoke, and relationship-driven advice. Skyhawk, led by Kevin Stahl and Wendell Osborne, brings decades of experience in investment banking and advisory across a broad range of transactions on behalf of private and public real estate companies. Both firms share the same business philosophy and principles, making this partnership a natural fit. This partnership will allow for the two firms to work holistically together in growing their respective Advisory practices, bringing extensive, global investor reach, market knowledge and optionality for their client bases, while expanding their overall services and North American coverage.

“CMLS Financial has been providing real estate services to clients throughout Canada for nearly 50 years”, says Sam Brown, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, at CMLS Financial. “This partnership significantly expands our network beyond Canada, and we look forward to collaborating with the Skyhawk team for the benefit of our clients.”

“We are at an important stage of our expansion”, says Pierre Bergevin, Senior Vice President, Head of National Advisory, at CMLS Financial. “We are excited to partner with the Skyhawk team and continue to grow our advisory capabilities to enhance value for our clients, especially for those looking for cross-border opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with CMLS as we continue to expand our advisory, M&A and capital markets business,” says Kevin Stahl, Managing Principal of Skyhawk Capital Advisors. “We see tremendous opportunity to provide our expanding client base with uniquely in-depth and objective advice, complemented by targeted capital raises and strategic transaction execution that supports our clients’ growth objectives,” said Stahl. “Our partnership with CMLS will bolster our capabilities in many ways.”

"Given our excellent strategic and cultural fit, and common strategic growth objectives, partnering with CMLS is very exciting for us," says Wendell Osborne, Managing Principal of Skyhawk Capital Advisors. “We have a unique and growing position in the market -- partnering with CMLS and deepening our connectivity with Canadian capital sources adds significant value to our clients in meeting their capital needs.”

About Skyhawk Capital Advisors
Skyhawk Capital Advisors is a boutique real estate advisory firm that provides strategic advice, bespoke capital markets execution and M&A services to best-in-class owners, operators and developers across the U.S. Built on extensive and diverse experience at leading financial institutions, Skyhawk takes a uniquely in-depth approach toward evaluating strategic alternatives, pursuing capital raising strategies, maximizing company & portfolio value and meeting our clients’ long-term objectives. We leverage our broad and deep experience, global investor relationships and hands-on approach to become an “extension” of our clients’ teams. For more information, visit www.skyhawkcap.com

About CMLS Financial
CMLS Financial is one of Canada’s largest independently owned commercial real estate finance companies, with eleven offices across the country. Founded in 1974, the company provides a wide range of commercial lending services, advisory services, residential mortgages, and institutional services. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca

For more information, contact:
Sam Brown
Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer
604-637-0878
Sam.Brown@cmls.ca

Pierre Bergevin
Senior Vice President, Head of National Advisory
647-715-3860
Pierre.Bergevin@cmls.ca

Kevin Stahl
Managing Principal
914-261-1760
kstahl@skyhawkcap.com

Wendell Osborne
Managing Principal
917-455-1345
wosborne@skyhawkcap.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Higher Today

    Investors are especially charged up about fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) though. As of 11:14 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 7.8%. Investors are particularly interested in the announcement since Plug Power and Nikola inked a hydrogen supply agreement in December.

  • Why Qualcomm, Skyworks, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Today

    Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today -- but I think you should do the opposite.

  • The 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023

    When it comes to the stock market, sometimes the largest gains can be had by buying shares of quality companies after they've suffered steep price declines. Amazon's stock price was cut in half. The macroeconomic challenges that have dented Amazon's profitability are likely to prove temporary.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Is Trending Stock Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Catalyst (CPRX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Barclays positive on AMD and Qualcomm, downgrades Applied Materials

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Barclays upgrading its outlook on AMD and Qualcomm.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly lower during the third trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Alcoa (NYSE: AA), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) -- plunged 8%, dipped 7%, and closed flat, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.

  • Is it Still Fine to Invest in Coterra Energy (CTRA)?

    Palm Valley Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Palm Valley Capital Fund returned 3.86% compared to a 9.19% rise for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and an 8.05% return for the Morningstar Small Cap Index. A […]

  • 12 52-Week Low Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 52-week low dividend stocks to consider. You can skip this part and go to 5 52-Week Low Dividend Stocks To Consider. Dividend investing came into limelight in 2022 after the stock market began to fall amid rising inflation, interest rate hikes, and an uncertain […]

  • Analysts Are Increasing Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks whose price targets were recently raised by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Analysts Are Increasing Price Targets of These 10 Stocks. Social network giant Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), streaming behemoth Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and consumer goods giant […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.

  • Bankman-Fried Said He Had $100,000 Left. Government Seized $700 Million.

    Federal prosecutors have seized money from bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to the FTX founder.

  • Will Carvana Co. (CVNA) be Able to Bounce Back?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.68% net of fees compared to a 3.98% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Enphase Energy (ENPH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • After losing 48% in the past year, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    Every investor in Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NYSE:NU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Stocks rising in early trading: Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, Google, Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Why Is Shopify Stock Soaring Today?

    In this video, I will talk about why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) soared on Monday after some new analyst upgrades and explain why investors shouldn't necessarily take this as a buy signal. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan.

  • AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 1 Tech Stock You'll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

    Let's talk about a hot stock in the tech industry that's flying under the radar. There may be pizza and a movie at the end.