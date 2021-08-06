U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

CMLS Financial releases August 2021 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

CMLS Financial Ltd.
·1 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest, independently owned mortgage services companies, has released their latest Commercial Mortgage Commentary, an in-depth analysis of the commercial mortgage market in Canada.

Featuring a look at the tight industrial tenant market across the country, what growing inflation concerns could mean for commercial real estate investors, why commercial mortgage spreads continue to compress, and much more.

Read the August 2021 Commercial Mortgage Commentary

CMLS Financial is Canada’s leading provider of commercial mortgage market intelligence. On a quarterly basis, CMLS Financial publishes a commentary on the Canadian commercial mortgage market with specific analysis of the conventional market, the CMHC-insured market, and the Canadian CMBS market. Founded in 1974, CMLS Financial has over 40 years’ experience as Canada’s Mortgage Company™. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca.

Contact:

Eric Clark, CFA
Managing Director, Mortgage Analytics Group
604.488.3897
eric.clark@cmls.ca

Sukhman Grewal, CFA
Senior Director, Mortgage Analytics Group
604.235.5110
sukhman.grewal@cmls.ca


