CMMB Providing Medical Relief After Earthquake Hits Haiti

Catholic Medical Mission Board
·1 min read

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the hours after the 7.2 earthquake hit, CMMB (Catholic Medical Mission Board) staff in Haiti began relief efforts, distributing medicines and medical supplies including antibiotics, antiseptics, orthopedic supplies and bandages into the devastated communities damaged by the earthquake. CMMB’s distribution center based in New York began readying additional shipments as more supplies will be desperately needed.

The earthquake has damaged both hospitals and health clinics, increasing the urgency for coordinated relief efforts. As of this morning 1,294 deaths have been reported. The number of deaths and injured are expected to rise.

CMMB’s Haiti Country Director, Dr. Dianne Jean-Francois, is coordinating on the ground efforts. “The immediate distribution of medicines and supplies are critical due to the health facilities that were damaged. An immediate and coordinated response is underway.”

“We are conducting assessments and sending teams to communities most affected but are certain that there will be a desperate need for additional supplies in the coming days and weeks.”

CMMB has a long history of working with communities in Haiti, partnering with the Ministry of Health and with local health facilities. “A key factor in our response is leveraging the partnerships we have developed over the years, which should help us quicken both delivery and distribution efforts.” said Dr. Jean-Francois.

To help provide assistance and make a donation to support relief efforts you can visit cmmb.org.

###

For questions about the information contained within this press release or about CMMB and its programs, please contact the Director of Communications, Luke Dougherty at LDougherty@cmmb.org

Attachment

Luke Doughtery Catholic Medical Mission Board 212-609-2582 LDougherty@cmmb.org


